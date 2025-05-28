First US-Nayarit Flight: Volaris route begins July 16 to link LAX with Riviera Nayarit

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Volaris this week announced a new thrice-weekly flight service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Tepic’s recently expanded Riviera Nayarit International Airport (TPQ). Operations begin on July 16, 2025, and will run every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The move marks the first direct connection between California’s largest airport and Tepic, the capital of Nayarit, tapping growing demand for business, leisure, and family travel.

At a press conference held at LAX, Gustavo Martínez Cianca, Mexico’s Consul General in Los Angeles; Juan Enrique Suárez, Nayarit’s Secretary of Tourism . . .