Flooded Streets Pose Greater Risk Than Rivers During Morelos Rainy Season

Heavy rains in Morelos are turning streets into danger zones, surpassing rivers in risk. Civil Protection urges extreme caution amid vehicle and pedestrian incidents.

As the rainy season intensifies across Morelos, state authorities are warning that urban streets and avenues are now more dangerous than rivers or tributaries. According to Ubaldo González Carretes, Director of Civil Protection for the State of Morelos, the primary hazards this season have stemmed from flooding in major streets rather than from overflowing rivers.

“So far, the major tributaries or rivers have not caused us any problems,” González Carretes stated. “The problems are being caused by the major avenues, as well as the streets. Due to the excess water, they become blocked, they collapse, and then a large amount of water forms in these areas.”

Recent rains have caused serious disruptions in several urban zones. Flooded roads have swept away both vehicles and people, with several incidents reported across Cuernavaca and Jiutepec. The director highlighted a recurring pattern: motorists and pedestrians attempt to cross flooded areas, underestimating the current and overestimating their safety.

“The recommendation is to wait for the flow to recede and then cross,” González Carretes emphasized, urging residents to be patient and not to risk their lives during peak rainfall events.

High-Risk Areas Identified

Several specific locations have seen repeated problems with flooding in recent days. Among the most affected areas are:

Universidad Norte Avenue

Nueva Inglaterra Street in the San Cristóbal neighborhood

Laurel Street in the Milpillas neighborhood of Cuernavaca

The Cuernavaca-Cuautla Highway near the Progreso neighborhood in Jiutepec

At the Cuernavaca-Cuautla Highway, brief but intense storms lasting between 40 minutes and two hours have triggered strong currents capable of moving vehicles. In one alarming event on Nueva Inglaterra Street, two young men were swept away by floodwaters for several meters. Fortunately, they managed to escape unharmed.

Damage Report: Downed Trees and Flooded Homes

In addition to road flooding, the rainy season has caused other forms of damage. On Friday alone, 25 trees fell across Morelos, particularly affecting the municipality of Yautepec. Further, in the community of Oacalco, at least 24 homes experienced indoor flooding with water levels reaching up to 20 centimeters.

These incidents are not isolated. Emergency services across the state have remained active, responding to flooding-related calls and assisting residents affected by water damage and fallen trees.

Garbage Worsens Flooding Crisis

Beyond the volume of rainfall, one of the critical factors contributing to urban flooding is the blockage of drainage systems. González Carretes stressed that improperly discarded garbage continues to clog drains and gutters, significantly reducing their ability to carry water away during storms.

“The issue of garbage accumulation is a major concern,” he said. “It’s essential that people stop littering in the streets and help us keep storm drains clear. This can make a big difference.”

Civil Protection Issues Safety Reminders

In light of the continued rainfall and the forecast for more storms, Civil Protection officials are reiterating their safety recommendations. Residents are urged to:

Avoid walking or driving through flooded streets

Report flooding and downed trees to emergency services

Secure loose items around their homes to prevent them from being washed away

Keep gutters and storm drains free of garbage and debris

The agency also encouraged community members to stay updated through official channels and to follow instructions from local authorities.

With the rainy season far from over, state officials stress that vigilance, cooperation, and awareness are the best tools residents have to stay safe.