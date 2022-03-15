Gay pride colors coming to the streets of Emiliano Zapata and Amapas neighborhoods

The Building Commission of Puerto Vallarta approved the building agreement that consists of painting the streets at two road intersections in the Emiliano Zapata and Amapas neighborhoods with the emblematic colors represented by the flag of the LGBTTTIQ+ community.

In a session of the Public Security and Traffic Commission, in collaboration with those of Gender Equality and Integral Human Development, Territorial Planning and Justice and Human Rights, the vote was unanimous.

The president of the Public Safety and Traffic Commission, Sara Mosqueda Torres, explained that the building agreement 521/2021 refers to the initiative presented by the then councilman José David de la Rosa Flores regarding the request of Héctor Gabriel Ramírez Betancourt, in its role as coordinator of the Colectivo Vallarta LGBTTTIQ+, so that it is allowed to paint the street crosswalks at the intersections of Lázaro Cárdenas and Ignacio Luis Vallarta streets, Emiliano Zapata neighborhood, and Malecón and Almendro streets, Amapas neighborhood.

The approval establishes that only the outline or frame of the pedestrian crossing will be painted with the emblematic colors that represent the LGBT flag, without invading or painting the area corresponding to the pedestrian crossing or the ramp for people with different abilities, in order not to contravene the legal statutes on road matters.

In addition, the painting will be carried out with the material resources and the labor of the members of the community.

In the session, it was suggested that these are two emblematic sites where said community has been made visible, where the first LGBTTTIQ+ bar and hotel establishments were created in the destination, respectively, and that today they continue to have a large influx of tourists from that segment.

Care was taken not to transgress any order and also the issue was already duly consulted with neighbors. It is considered that this is part of the affirmative actions in favor of recognition and respect for the community.

