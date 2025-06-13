Guadalajara hotel fire forces evacuation at Hotel Praga

A Guadalajara hotel fire at Hotel Praga prompted the evacuation of 120 guests on June 13, 2025, as firefighters swiftly contained the blaze and ensured no injuries.

More than 120 guests at Hotel Praga in Guadalajara’s Las Conchas neighborhood evacuated safely after a fire broke out early on June 13, 2025. The blaze began in room 205 on the second floor and consumed a nightstand, closet and mattress before firefighters arrived and brought it under control in minutes.

Firefighters from Guadalajara responded swiftly after alarms sounded. Supervisor Francisco Córdoba said his team found flames shooting out through the room’s window and moved immediately to secure the area. “We evacuated 120 people without injury thanks to our commander’s quick action and the resources at hand,” Córdoba said. No guests or staff suffered harm during the evacuation.

Paramedics from Cruz Verde attended to a man in his mid-20s at the scene. Ernesto Arias, the attending paramedic, confirmed that the individual showed no serious injuries after inhaling smoke. Municipal police also secured the perimeter while firefighters doused the remaining embers, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent rooms.

Hotel Praga sits at the corner of Núñez de Morquecho and 28 de Enero streets. Staff and guests gathered on the ground outside as emergency crews worked. Hotel management cooperated fully with authorities and relocated the evacuated guests to a nearby facility while an investigation into the cause of the fire got under way.

Guadalajara’s integral risk personnel will determine the fire’s origin. Early reports suggest the blaze may have started in electrical wiring or a gas connection inside the room. Authorities urged hotel operators and residents to inspect electrical installations and gas fittings regularly to prevent similar incidents.

Though the fire affected only one room, the scale of the response highlights the need for rigorous safety protocols in hospitality venues. Firefighters praised the building’s alarm system for alerting occupants quickly and emphasized the value of regular evacuation drills.

Local officials said they will review safety procedures across all hotels in Guadalajara to ensure they meet municipal codes. “This incident ended without injuries, but it should remind us that prevention and preparedness save lives,” a city spokesperson said.

Guests displaced by the fire will receive assistance from Hotel Praga’s management and local authorities. The hotel plans to reopen once inspectors clear the building. Meanwhile, residents in Las Conchas welcomed the quick action of firefighters and police in averting a larger disaster.