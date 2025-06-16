Guanajuato launches AI-powered job platform to support returning migrants

Guanajuato unveils a digital platform with over 16,000 jobs to help migrants returning from the U.S. find employment. The tool uses AI and geolocation to ease reintegration.

Guanajuato’s state government has introduced a comprehensive plan to assist migrants returning from the United States, including the launch of a digital platform that connects job seekers with thousands of local employment opportunities.

The initiative comes amid tightening U.S. immigration policies that are expected to increase deportations and voluntary returns. Claudia Cristina Villaseñor, Guanajuato’s Secretary of Economy, announced that the state has been preparing for this shift with an operational strategy already in place.

“For four months, the Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights, has been working on how to support all the migrants who are arriving or might soon be returning to Guanajuato from the United States,” Villaseñor stated during a public briefing.

At the heart of this effort is Conecta, an innovative job-matching platform that currently features over 16,000 active job vacancies from nearly 3,000 businesses across the state. The platform is designed to ease the reintegration process for returning migrants by making job searching more accessible and efficient.

“We’re covering all kinds of sectors—automotive, construction, supermarket chains, and small to medium-sized enterprises,” said Villaseñor. “Our goal is to provide our returning migrants with tools to identify job opportunities quickly and locally.”

One of Conecta’s key features is its integration of artificial intelligence and geolocation technology, which enables users to find job postings closest to their residence. “You don’t have to travel. If you’re in Santa Catarina, you can immediately see what jobs are available in your area,” she explained.

In addition to geolocation, the platform was designed with accessibility and equity in mind. Job postings must offer at least minimum wage compensation, and Conecta actively promotes inclusion, offering listings suitable for women, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Villaseñor noted that the platform is even accessible for users with visual impairments, reinforcing the state’s commitment to making the job market more inclusive.

“This is not just about job listings. It’s about restoring dignity and providing a real chance at economic reintegration,” she emphasized. “I want to ask for your help in spreading the word and ensuring that returning migrants know this resource is available.”

The launch of Conecta aligns with a broader cross-cutting strategy championed by Governor Libia Dennise García, which emphasizes interagency collaboration to support vulnerable populations in the state. The plan aims to ensure a smooth transition for the more than 3,000 migrants expected to return to Guanajuato in the coming months.

By leveraging technology, interdepartmental coordination, and a strong local employer network, the Guanajuato government is taking proactive steps to reduce the impact of abrupt returns from abroad and integrate returning citizens back into the local economy as swiftly and sustainably as possible.

The full strategy is part of Governor García’s broader agenda focused on certainty, dignity, and opportunity for all Guanajuatenses, especially those forced to rebuild their lives after years abroad.

For more information about the platform and to explore available jobs, residents can access the Conecta tool through the Guanajuato state government’s official channels.