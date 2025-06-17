Guanajuato advances school reform to include sexual and reproductive education

/ Education, Politics / By

Guanajuato

Guanajuato’s Congress committee unanimously approved a reform to require sexual and reproductive education in elementary schools, marking a major shift in the state’s education policy.

In a landmark decision that signals a shift in public education policy, the Guanajuato State Congress has taken a significant step toward introducing comprehensive sexual and reproductive education in public elementary schools. The reform, which amends the state’s Education Law, was unanimously approved by the Education, Science, Technology, and Culture Committee this week.

The proposed legislation aims to equip children and adolescents with accurate, science-based information about their bodies, sexuality, and reproductive health—content that has historically been limited or absent in the state’s classrooms due to Guanajuato’s traditionally conservative stance on these topics.

The reform is built on two core initiatives. The first mandates that comprehensive sexuality education be embedded within the standard public education curriculum. The second ensures that reproductive health is addressed from a preventive and educational perspective. Together, these measures are intended to foster a greater understanding of personal health, promote informed decision-making, and reduce risks among young people.

Representative Juan Carlos Romero Hicks, a member of the committee, praised the cross-party collaboration that led to the committee’s unanimous support. “This is a public health issue, not an ideological one,” he said during the session. He also thanked the committee’s technical team for crafting a version of the reform that all parties could stand behind.

Representative Edith Moreno Valencia, who chairs the Education Committee, highlighted the collective effort behind the legislation. “This reform addresses a real need in our classrooms,” she said. “It’s the result of solid work between lawmakers and advisors who understand the importance of this subject for the development of our youth.”

Congresswoman María Isabel Ortiz Mantilla also voiced strong support for the reform, framing it as a tool for empowerment. “The aim is for students to live their sexuality with freedom, responsibility, and respect,” she said, adding that the education must be rooted in scientific knowledge and free from bias.

The approved draft stipulates that the new content should be integrated throughout various subjects in the school curriculum, ensuring a consistent and age-appropriate approach. It also requires that all instructional materials remain neutral, evidence-based, and culturally sensitive.

Although the reform still needs to be passed by the full Congress in a final vote, the level of bipartisan cooperation seen in the committee suggests it will move forward without major obstacles. If approved, Guanajuato will join a growing number of Mexican states advancing more progressive approaches to sex education in schools.

The move is seen as especially notable in Guanajuato, a state long viewed as one of Mexico’s more socially conservative regions. By aligning its educational policies with contemporary health and education standards, lawmakers are signaling a willingness to evolve in response to the needs of today’s youth.

If enacted, the law will represent not only a curricular change but also a cultural one—moving the state closer to national and international norms for health education and potentially setting a precedent for other regions still hesitant to tackle these subjects in public schools.

Guanajuato's Congress committee unanimously approved a reform to require sexual and reproductive education in elementary schools, marking a major shift in . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • mexico-50-peso-silver-coin-2025Mexico’s New 50-Peso Silver Coin Will Celebrate Pre-Hispanic Cultures Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies announced 20 new silver coins, including a 50-peso piece honoring pre-Hispanic cultures, set to enter circulation in November 2025. In a move to celebrate and preserve Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, the Chamber of Deputies announced the upcoming circulation of 20 new silver coins, including a striking 50-peso piece that will be…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • puerto vallarta cruisesPuerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal Puerto Vallarta’s port prepares to expand its docks to accommodate larger cruise ships, with new infrastructure and tourism projects planned to boost economic growth. Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal, with the expansion of three docks aimed at keeping pace with the cruise industry’s growing shift toward larger vessels.…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top