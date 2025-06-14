Guerrero security forces dismantle drug labs and seize 1,500 kg of narcotics in major operation

Guerrero

A coordinated effort in Guerrero led to the dismantling of drug labs, seizure of over 1,500 kg of narcotics, and arrest of 68 people, striking a blow to organized crime.

Coordinated efforts between the Government of the State of Guerrero and Mexico’s Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) have delivered significant blows to organized crime groups operating in the region, according to the latest security report released by the Coordinating Board for Peacebuilding in Guerrero.

The report, covering actions carried out between January 1 and June 11 of this year, highlights the dismantling of major criminal structures, the destruction of drug production infrastructure, and a substantial seizure of narcotics, weapons, and vehicles linked to illegal operations.

Large-scale drug seizures and crop eradication

Authorities reported the eradication of 1,135 narcotics-producing crops, along with 16 drying facilities used for processing drugs. Seized substances included marijuana, poppy, opium gum, cocaine, and crystal meth. In total, over 1,500 kilograms of drugs were confiscated, alongside 202 doses ready for street-level distribution and more than 62 kilograms of drug seeds. Additional seizures included 50 kilograms of processed opium gum and several solidified “lumps” of the substance.

The seizure volume marks one of the largest in the region in recent years and reflects what officials say is a weakening of cartel-controlled logistics and production capabilities.

Dismantling of synthetic drug labs

Four clandestine laboratories believed to be used for the production of synthetic drugs were dismantled during the period. Authorities also identified and shut down two additional facilities used to store chemical precursors and other lab materials. These sites were described as critical hubs in the drug manufacturing chain and their elimination represents a strategic victory in halting the production of synthetic drugs within the state.

Firepower confiscated

In parallel to narcotics seizures, a wide arsenal of weapons was recovered. Military and security forces seized 71 long guns, 40 handguns, 407 magazines, 20,986 rounds of ammunition, and 12 grenades. Officials say this considerably diminishes the offensive capabilities of criminal groups operating in the region.

“This is a direct blow to their ability to engage in violence and defend territory,” stated a military spokesperson during the report’s presentation.

Vehicles and tactical gear recovered

Operations also targeted the transport and logistical resources of organized crime. Authorities recovered 39 stolen vehicles and an additional 27 that had been previously reported stolen. Twenty-four stolen motorcycles were also seized, along with 20 unregistered motorcycles. Notably, five armored vehicles—often used by criminal groups to withstand attacks—were also confiscated.

Beyond transport, security forces found and seized a collection of tactical gear and operational tools, including three cartridge belts, nine pieces of ammunition, 15 pieces of tactical equipment, 20 mobile phones, and 17 battery chargers believed to be used for communication and coordination during criminal operations.

Dozens arrested, including minors

During these operations, 68 individuals were arrested in connection with various crimes. Of those, 66 were adults and two were minors. All have been handed over to the appropriate legal authorities for processing. Authorities did not specify the charges but stated that investigations are ongoing.

Ongoing commitment to public safety

The Coordinating Board emphasized that these results are a reflection of the strengthened collaboration between federal and state agencies, and the firm commitment to restoring peace and safety in Guerrero. They also reiterated that operations of this scale will continue throughout the year as part of a broader security strategy.

Guerrero, historically plagued by violence related to drug production and trafficking, has long been a focal point for federal security operations. The results of this six-month campaign suggest that the government’s multi-agency strategy is beginning to gain traction, although officials caution that criminal organizations remain deeply embedded in certain areas.

State officials concluded the presentation by reaffirming their intention to dismantle remaining criminal strongholds and urged citizens to report suspicious activities through official channels.

