Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro

Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert.

Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries or major property losses have been reported, residents and authorities remain on high alert as weather conditions continue to threaten low-lying communities.

In El Marqués, particularly the rural community of Matanzas, the heavy rains triggered a river to overflow, sparking concern among residents. Although the overflow caused only minor material damage, it obstructed roadways and raised alarms about the potential risks to homes and daily movement. The flooding occurred as water rushed down from Cerro Grande toward the El Carmen dam, breaching natural and manmade containment near Matanzas and partially blocking local roads.

“We didn’t suffer major damage this time, but we’re very worried this could get worse if the rains continue,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, in the municipality of Tequisquiapan, flooding occurred at the entrance to the town on Federal Highway 120. The area became impassable due to clogged drainage systems, filled with trash and debris. Several vehicles became trapped in the water, prompting emergency services to respond and assist stranded drivers.

Querétaro’s Civil Protection and emergency crews were dispatched to affected zones to assess the extent of damage, begin cleanup efforts, and take preventive action. Authorities also issued advisories urging people to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas and to follow official instructions as rain is expected to continue in parts of the state.

“We are monitoring river levels closely and have teams on standby in case evacuations or further interventions are needed,” said a spokesperson from the state’s emergency services.

The local government emphasized the importance of keeping drains clear and avoiding littering, noting that blocked drainage contributes significantly to urban flooding during storms. They also reminded residents to report hazards and follow updates from official channels.

As summer storm patterns begin to affect central Mexico, residents of Querétaro are reminded to stay informed and prepared. Authorities are expected to issue updated alerts if further rain threatens already saturated zones.

