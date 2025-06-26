Heavy Rains in Hidalgo Leave Two Dead and Dozens Evacuated Amid Widespread Damage

/ By

Pachuca

Recent rains in Hidalgo caused two deaths, 51 landslides, and flooding in multiple municipalities. Authorities are monitoring rivers and dams as evacuations continue.

Two people have died, dozens of families have been evacuated, and extensive damage has been reported across Hidalgo following a wave of heavy rainfall that swept through the state in recent days.

The first fatality was confirmed after the body of a man was found along the banks of the Tula River in the Michimaloya neighborhood. The second victim, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Hernández, was swept away by floodwaters on June 17. His body was later recovered from the San Isidro dam in the municipality of Zapotlán.

The state’s Civil Protection Undersecretariat reported extensive damage caused by the storms. As of now, at least 51 landslides have occurred across federal, state, and inter-municipal roads, affecting 40 municipalities throughout Hidalgo. Authorities said these incidents have disrupted transit and posed serious risks in several communities.

Additional damages include the collapse of 11 fences, the toppling of 42 trees, and the destruction of three utility poles. In Pachuca and Tula, localized flooding led to emergency evacuations in several neighborhoods, with authorities providing support to displaced families. In Metztitlán, a home made of sheet metal collapsed under the pressure of the rainfall.

In the municipality of Zimapán, the flash floods were strong enough to sweep away eight vehicles. Civil Protection teams responded to the scene to assess damage and clear debris.

The Secretary of Government, Guillermo Olivares, said that the state is closely monitoring waterways, rivers, and dams to prevent further disasters. “If necessary, we will implement additional evacuations in areas deemed to be at greatest risk,” he stated.

One of the most pressing concerns has been the situation at the Endhó Dam in Tula, which has now reached 102 percent capacity. Officials assured the public that, despite the overflow, the spill is currently under control and does not pose an immediate threat to nearby residents.

Meanwhile, in Tlaxcoapan, the overflow of the Emiliano Zapata Drain prompted municipal authorities to launch a cleanup and sanitation operation to mitigate further health and safety risks.

Landslides and falling rock formations have also been reported in municipalities such as Nicolás Flores, Tlanchinol, Xochicoatlán, Huehuetla, Metztitlán, and Xochiatipan. Authorities are especially concerned about the affected sections of the Mexico-Tampico highway, particularly between Pachuca and Huejutla, where travel has become hazardous.

Emergency personnel continue to work around the clock to provide aid and assess structural risks in vulnerable communities. As rains persist across central Mexico, Hidalgo’s government is urging residents to remain alert to official warnings and avoid areas near overflowing rivers and unstable slopes.

Recent rains in Hidalgo caused two deaths, 51 landslides, and flooding in multiple municipalities. Authorities are monitoring rivers and dams as evacuations . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • mexico-city-land-subsidence-warningMexico City Sinking at Alarming Rate, UNAM Warns of Forced Displacement Within a Decade Geologists from UNAM warn that Mexico City's ground is sinking up to 40 cm per year, threatening uninhabitable zones and mass displacement within a decade. A stark warning from geologists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has thrown Mexico City into a state of concern: if current trends continue, parts of the capital…
  • us-sanctions-cibanco-intercam-vector-opioid-launderingUS accuses CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector banks as primary money laundering sources for cartels in Mexico The US Treasury has labeled CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector as primary money laundering concerns linked to opioid trafficking, imposing strict new sanctions under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. In an unprecedented move under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced Wednesday that three major Mexico-based…
  • six-suspects-arrested-cabo-san-lucas-quezada-killingSix suspects arrested in deadly Cabo San Lucas shootout that killed Baja California Sur commander Six suspects were captured after a violent clash in Cabo San Lucas linked to the killing of Commander Mario Quezada. Authorities seized firearms, vehicles, and detained suspects from several states. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a violent confrontation in Cabo San Lucas that left ten people dead, including Mario Quezada, the head of…
Scroll to Top