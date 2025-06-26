Heavy Rains in Hidalgo Leave Two Dead and Dozens Evacuated Amid Widespread Damage

Recent rains in Hidalgo caused two deaths, 51 landslides, and flooding in multiple municipalities. Authorities are monitoring rivers and dams as evacuations continue.

Two people have died, dozens of families have been evacuated, and extensive damage has been reported across Hidalgo following a wave of heavy rainfall that swept through the state in recent days.

The first fatality was confirmed after the body of a man was found along the banks of the Tula River in the Michimaloya neighborhood. The second victim, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Hernández, was swept away by floodwaters on June 17. His body was later recovered from the San Isidro dam in the municipality of Zapotlán.

The state’s Civil Protection Undersecretariat reported extensive damage caused by the storms. As of now, at least 51 landslides have occurred across federal, state, and inter-municipal roads, affecting 40 municipalities throughout Hidalgo. Authorities said these incidents have disrupted transit and posed serious risks in several communities.

Additional damages include the collapse of 11 fences, the toppling of 42 trees, and the destruction of three utility poles. In Pachuca and Tula, localized flooding led to emergency evacuations in several neighborhoods, with authorities providing support to displaced families. In Metztitlán, a home made of sheet metal collapsed under the pressure of the rainfall.

In the municipality of Zimapán, the flash floods were strong enough to sweep away eight vehicles. Civil Protection teams responded to the scene to assess damage and clear debris.

The Secretary of Government, Guillermo Olivares, said that the state is closely monitoring waterways, rivers, and dams to prevent further disasters. “If necessary, we will implement additional evacuations in areas deemed to be at greatest risk,” he stated.

One of the most pressing concerns has been the situation at the Endhó Dam in Tula, which has now reached 102 percent capacity. Officials assured the public that, despite the overflow, the spill is currently under control and does not pose an immediate threat to nearby residents.

Meanwhile, in Tlaxcoapan, the overflow of the Emiliano Zapata Drain prompted municipal authorities to launch a cleanup and sanitation operation to mitigate further health and safety risks.

Landslides and falling rock formations have also been reported in municipalities such as Nicolás Flores, Tlanchinol, Xochicoatlán, Huehuetla, Metztitlán, and Xochiatipan. Authorities are especially concerned about the affected sections of the Mexico-Tampico highway, particularly between Pachuca and Huejutla, where travel has become hazardous.

Emergency personnel continue to work around the clock to provide aid and assess structural risks in vulnerable communities. As rains persist across central Mexico, Hidalgo’s government is urging residents to remain alert to official warnings and avoid areas near overflowing rivers and unstable slopes.