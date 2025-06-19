Heavy rains raise flood risks in Sayulita and Punta de Mita

Rising water levels in Sayulita prompt safety advisories as roads flood, trees fall, and emergency crews respond across the region.

Emergency crews are responding to a series of weather-related incidents in the coastal towns of Sayulita and Punta de Mita following heavy rainfall and rising water levels late Thursday.

Local authorities have reported that the stream adjacent to the Sayulita water treatment plant has reached dangerously high levels, prompting a public advisory. Citizens are being urged not to leave vehicles in low-lying or flood-prone areas, where they could be at risk of being swept away by surging water.

In addition to the rising stream, the commonly used “pool passage” near Sayulita is currently submerged under 40 centimeters of water. Officials also confirmed a downed palisade in the area, which could worsen the flow of runoff into pedestrian and vehicular zones.

On the nearby mountain range, operational personnel have been deployed to conduct preventive patrols. Teams are monitoring the area closely for landslides, road obstructions, or additional infrastructure issues as weather conditions continue to evolve.

Meanwhile, a large tree has fallen on the road leading to Punta de Mita, obstructing two lanes of traffic. Response crews are already on site working to remove branches and debris to restore safe passage.

The Aquatic Rescue Coordination has also mobilized along the coastal zone. Their teams performed multiple patrols throughout the day and evening as a preventive measure. One of the key interventions occurred in Sayulita, where they cleared a clogged sewer line. The blockage had caused localized flooding, with some residents reporting water entering their homes. Clean-up efforts are underway to mitigate further damage.

Officials have also issued a notice regarding the “La Gaviota” dam, which will be monitored closely. An update on the dam’s status is expected around 10:30 p.m. tonight.

Authorities are asking the public to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas, and report any hazards or emergencies through local civil protection channels. Continued rainfall is expected through the night, and the situation may change rapidly.

