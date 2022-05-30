Hurricane Agatha expected to make landfall as category 2 near Puerto Escondido

The most recent update of the National Water Commission (Conagua) warned that Hurricane Agatha “is located 130 kilometers south of Lagunas Chacahua, Oaxaca, as category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The cyclone is moving northeast at 9 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 215 kilometers per hour.

The forecast is that at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, it will be located 45 km southwest of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca and 60 km south-southeast of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, where it will make landfall as a category 2 hurricane.

By the early morning of May 31, it will be on land and downgraded as a tropical storm, and by 1:00 p.m. it could degrade to a permanent low pressure still on land.

The forecasts of rains are punctual and intense in territories such as Oaxaca and Chiapas, very strong in the states of Guerrero and Tabasco, and punctual strong in Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.

Through a statement, the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT) reported that they are prepared to receive category 2 hurricane Agatha that threatens to hit the Mexican coast on the afternoon of this Monday, May 30.

The institution assured in this sense that they will seek to attend in a timely manner the damage that the hurricane could cause through the country, for which they prepared a preventive deployment.

It is about making available to the people both technical personnel from the Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Tabasco, and Veracruz SCT Centers, as well as crews, machinery, and vehicles from Routine Conservation contractors.

The authorities responsible for the SICT announced the deployment of 329 engineers and technicians, 1,156 workers, in addition to 263 vehicles and 178 heavy machinery equipment.

Heavy machinery is from backhoes and motor graders and dump trucks, “which, if necessary, will be mobilized to immediately attend to the points of the road network where damages occur .”

The objective of the latter, they assured, will be to go to highway points to restore vehicular traffic immediately, in addition to providing security to road users.

