Hurricane Bonnie starts to weaken but rains will continue

Hurricane Bonnie has decreased its intensity and was downgraded to a category 2. Likewise, the cyclone is gradually moving away from the Mexican coast due to its trajectory heading northwest (280°) at a speed of approximately 22 km per hour. Its current location is closest to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, 570 km south-southwest, and from the Baja California Peninsula, it is 790 km south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas.
Cloudy skies throughout the day, with heavy punctual rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán, these rains could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, causing floods and landslides.
The National Meteorological Service expects the rains to continue in entities such as Sonora, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán or Guerrero. In addition, rainfall is also expected in the northwestern, western, southern, and southeastern regions of the country. Even so, hot to very hot afternoon weather will prevail, mostly in northern states.
Mexico will register minimum temperatures of up to -0º C in the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Hidalgo. In contrast, the maximum could reach 45º C in Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, and up to 40º C in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Category 3 Hurricane Bonnie expected to bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta The National Weather Service has reported that Hurricane Bonnie has intensified to a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, off the Mexican coast of the Pacific Ocean. The cyclone is located 350 km south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, in Michoacán, and 400 km southwest of Zihuatanejo, in Guerrero, with sustained winds of 185 km…
- Mexico reports more than 31,000 COVID infections for the first time in almost 5 months In the last 24 hours, Mexico reported 31,116 infections and 60 deaths from COVID-19. The last time that Mexico reported more than 31,000 infections in one day was on February 11 of this year, not counting April 7, when the Ministry of Health added more than 32,000 infections that had not been previously reported. According…
- Fifth Wave: Jalisco records four-month high in COVID-19 cases Jalisco once again a thousand confirmed COVID-19 infections in one day, the Radar system of the state Health Secretariat reported 1,035 positive cases this Saturday, which is the highest number reported in the last four months. The current incidence of confirmed cases at the state level is the highest since the rebound registered between January…
- With another confirmed case of Monkeypox, Puerto Vallarta has the most cases in Mexico The number of monkeypox infections rose in the state of Jalisco after the Jalisco Health Secretariat ( SSJ ) announced the confirmation of two new cases. According to SSJ, these are two men over forty years of age. At the same time, they reported that no suspicious cases have been registered. The health authorities announced…
- Conchas Chinas, a coastal sanctuary in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta It is no secret that many of the most beautiful beaches and most interesting towns are located in Mexico, specifically in Puerto Vallarta. Banderas Bay offers small paradisiacal beaches, picturesque towns, natural attractions such as waterfalls, and much more… A beautiful and unmissable beach in Banderas Bay is Conchas Chinas, located in one of the…