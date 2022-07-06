Hurricane Bonnie starts to weaken but rains will continue

Hurricane Bonnie has decreased its intensity and was downgraded to a category 2. Likewise, the cyclone is gradually moving away from the Mexican coast due to its trajectory heading northwest (280°) at a speed of approximately 22 km per hour. Its current location is closest to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, 570 km south-southwest, and from the Baja California Peninsula, it is 790 km south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas.

Cloudy skies throughout the day, with heavy punctual rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán, these rains could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, causing floods and landslides.

The National Meteorological Service expects the rains to continue in entities such as Sonora, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán or Guerrero. In addition, rainfall is also expected in the northwestern, western, southern, and southeastern regions of the country. Even so, hot to very hot afternoon weather will prevail, mostly in northern states.

Mexico will register minimum temperatures of up to -0º C in the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Hidalgo. In contrast, the maximum could reach 45º C in Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, and up to 40º C in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Chiapas, Campeche and Yucatán.

