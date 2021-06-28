Hurricane Enrique is weakening as it moves away from the coast of Mexico

The government of Mexico has discontinued all watches and warnings south of Playa Perula. In addition, the Hurricane Warning that was in effect from Cabo Corrientes to Playa Perula has been changed to a Tropical Storm Warning. However, Puerto Vallarta continues under a Tropical Storm Warning for the next several hours.

Enrique is now moving toward the northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h). This motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the core of Enrique will continue to move away from the southwestern coast of Mexico this afternoon. Enrique is then expected to move near or over portions of the southern Baja California Peninsula on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is forecasted over the next several days. Enrique is expected to weaken below hurricane intensity by tomorrow, but is still expected to be a tropical storm when it moves near the southern Baja California Peninsula on Wednesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

Tropical storm conditions will continue within portions of the Tropical Storm Warning area through today. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area today along the southwestern coast of Mexico and for the southeastern portion of the Baja California Peninsula by Wednesday.

Through Tuesday, the eastern outer bands of Enrique are expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 18 inches over Colima and coastal sections of Jalisco and Nayarit in western Mexico. These amounts may produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

Swells generated by Enrique will affect the southwestern coast of Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

