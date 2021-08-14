Hurricane Linda reaches Category 3 strength

Since this story was published, Hurricane Linda has reached Category 4 status.
In the last hours, hurricane “Linda” intensified to category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, and its center is located south-southwest of the coast of Baja California Sur, in the Mexican Pacific, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN ).
Through a statement, the SMN indicated that the cyclone is located 675 kilometers (km) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, and 820 km west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco.
They noted that the movement is towards the west-northwest at 22 km / h and advances with sustained winds of 185 km / h and gusts of 220 km, while the diameter of the eye is 37 km.
“Its circulation reinforces the entry of humidity to the west of the country, it also generates waves of 2 to 3 meters in height on the coasts of Baja California Sur, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán,” said the SMN.
“Linda” has evolved rapidly. And on Thursday it intensified from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane and on Friday it rose to category 2 and 3 in a few hours.
According to the forecasts of the SMN, Linda is expected to remain a category 3 hurricane throughout Saturday and the first hours of Sunday before weakening.
Due to its passage, the SMN asked: “to take extreme precautions to the general population in the areas of the states mentioned due to rain, wind, and waves (including maritime navigation) and to attend to the recommendations issued by the authorities of the National Civil Protection System”.
The 2021 rainy and tropical cyclone season in the Pacific officially began on May 15 and is expected to end in November.
At the moment, cyclones Andrés, Blanca, Carlos, Dolores, Enrique, Felicia, Guillermo, Hilda, Ignacio, Jimena, Kevin and Linda have formed in the Pacific.
Dolores made landfall on June 19 and had an impact in the states of Colima and Michoacán, leaving 3 dead.
The National Water Commission (Conagua), on which the SMN depends, predicted last May the formation of between 14 and 20 named systems in the Pacific Ocean for this season, while for the Atlantic it predicted 15 to 19 named storms.
