Hurricane Rick expected to make landfall as Category 2 on coasts of Michoacán and Guerrero

The National Water Commission ( Conagua ) confirmed that the trajectory of Hurricane Rick, which recently reached category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, will make landfall between the municipalities of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero and Lázaro Cárdenas in Michoacán.

In a press conference, Alejandra Méndez Girón, coordinator of the National Meteorological Service, affirmed that the government body anticipates that Rick’s landfall will occur as a category 2 hurricane on Sunday evening.

At 1:00 p.m. (Central Time of the Mexican Republic) this Saturday, the center of the hurricane was located 295 kilometers from the southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero. The storm registered winds of 135 km / h, gusts of 160 km / h, and movements of 11 km / h towards the north-northeast of the Mexican Pacific.

Cloud bands have caused rains and high waves over localities in Guerrero and Michoacán, as well as in Oaxaca. In the evening hours on Saturday, Rick will strengthen and increase to category 2.

By Sunday morning, Rick will build up strength again – toward Category 3. The winds will range from 178 to 208 km / h. However, a decrease is expected to Category 2 before making landfall between Zihuatanejo and Lázaro Cárdenas at around 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, it will be degraded to a tropical storm or depression as it passes through Michoacán and Jalisco, but will still bring an increase in heavy torrential rains, coupled with the possibility of floods and mudslides.

Similarly, Méndez Girón alerted the population about the eventual increase in flows in rivers and streams, as well as in the waves (which will go from four to six meters high on the coasts), of four states of the Republic: Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco.

The accumulated precipitation forecast, for the period between Saturday and Tuesday, reflected that Oaxaca will sustain rains of 150 to 220 millimeters; Guerrero and Michoacán, from 300 to 400; Colima, from 150 to 200; Jalisco, from 100 to 200; and Nayarit, from 75 to 100.

Through the statement, the representative of the National Meteorological Service said that heavy rains could be present in the cities of Morelos, Puebla, the State of Mexico, Mexico City, and Nayarit. In a previous report, Chiapas, Tlaxcala, and Veracruz were alerted .

Luis Alberto Ortega Vázquez, director of the National Center for Civil Protection Communication and Operation, affirmed that the process of preventive evacuations has not yet begun, since the critical points of flooding and major flooding are still being analyzed.

“The evacuation part has not started, the storm is still far off. However, preparatory actions have already begun within the institutions, so that if necessary, the population can go to these shelters”, he added.

The National Water Commission ( Conagua ), a body headed by Germán Arturo Martínez Santoyo, recommended that the inhabitants of the states that will be affected by the cyclone take extreme precautions and stay informed of Civil Protection updates.

