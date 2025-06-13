INAH Conserves Cueva de las Monas Rock Art in Chihuahua

Cueva de las Monas rock art conservation: INAH specialists clean and stabilize prehispanic and mission-era paintings at the site in Chihuahua, removing graffiti and strengthening sandstone to protect this national heritage.

Specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) have completed the fourth field season of cleaning and stabilizing the graphic-rupestrian paintings at Cueva de las Monas, a cave site 60 kilometers north of Chihuahua city. Their work has yielded more precise documentation of existing motifs and uncovered previously unnoticed pictorial elements, officials said.

INAH conservators used meticulous manual and chemical methods to remove decades of damage, including aerosol graffiti, charcoal, pencil marks and soot from campfires. By applying invisible consolidants that strengthen sandstone surfaces, they prevented pigment loss and halted further exfoliation. These delicate interventions allowed the team to register clearer and more complete representations than those recorded four years ago.

The cave’s layered paintings display a rich iconographic mix. Prehispanic figures coexist with motifs introduced during seventeenth and eighteenth-century Spanish missions, underscoring the site’s dual heritage value. “With patience, experience and the right materials, we can now trace lines and symbols that were blurred or hidden,” said Jorge Carrera Robles, director of the INAH Chihuahua Center, during an on-site visit alongside state and municipal tourism and culture representatives.

The fourth season marked close collaboration among federal, state and municipal authorities. INAH’s Vania Carrillo Bosch, director of Sites Operation, and specialists in Conservation and Archaeological Studies joined Carrera Robles and Chihuahua’s Secretary of Tourism, Felipe Edibray Gómez Gallegos, to review progress. While the site lacks a formal access system, the municipal government has assigned a permanent custodian to guard the cave and its fragile artworks.

Beyond physical restoration, INAH has focused on community outreach to curb vandalism. Educational efforts aim to foster respect for this invaluable cultural patrimony. “We’ve seen a positive shift in local attitudes over recent years,” Carrera Robles noted, crediting targeted awareness campaigns for reducing destructive behavior.

INAH reaffirmed its dedication to continued joint actions with state and municipal partners. Future plans include developing a regulated access protocol that balances public engagement with conservation imperatives. As the institute moves into its next research phase, it will build on the successes of the recent interventions to ensure that Cueva de las Monas remains a well-protected testament to Mexico’s layered past.