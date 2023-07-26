International Tribunal Declares Mexico’s Mayan Train a Violation of Nature and Mayan Community Rights

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Are the wonders of ancient Mexico at risk? Find out how the Mayan Train Project, the pet project of President López Obrador, is being called out by an International Tribunal for ecocide and ethnocide. This railway of controversy is accused of destroying biodiversity, poisoning water sources, and bulldozing through indigenous rights with a shocking disregard for Mother Earth. Discover how this transport line might be on a one-way track to environmental disaster. Continue reading...

