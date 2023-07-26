International Tribunal Declares Mexico’s Mayan Train a Violation of Nature and Mayan Community Rights

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Are the wonders of ancient Mexico at risk? Find out how the Mayan Train Project, the pet project of President López Obrador, is being called out by an International Tribunal for ecocide and ethnocide. This railway of controversy is accused of destroying biodiversity, poisoning water sources, and bulldozing through indigenous rights with a shocking disregard for Mother Earth. Discover how this transport line might be on a one-way track to environmental disaster. Continue reading...
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.