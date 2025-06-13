Isla Mujeres advances animal welfare center construction

Isla Mujeres moves forward on its new Animal Welfare Center, completing half of the block walls and installing key utilities to offer families a safe space for pet care and adoption.

ISLA MUJERES, QRoo, June 12, 2025 – The Isla Mujeres municipal government has reached a new milestone in building its Animal Welfare Center. Mayor Atenea Gómez and her team recently celebrated 50 percent completion of the block walls and full installation of sanitary and hydraulic systems for the facility.

The project sits within the 2024 Annual Investment Program and relies on participatory budgeting. Local residents voted to allocate funds for a space that will strengthen care, education and services for pets across the island.

Construction crews have finished digging the trenches and setting the electrical post, marking 100 percent progress on those tasks. The team has also begun installing wiring and conduits, which currently stand at 40 percent completion. Workers clear debris daily to keep the site safe and organized.

The second phase adds a fenced Pet Park for exercise, as well as separate lodging areas for dogs and cats. Architects worked with veterinarians and environmental experts in a series of planning meetings. They designed spaces that meet high standards for hygiene, ventilation and animal comfort.

The center occupies a prime spot beside the Refugio Anticiclónico on Carretera Garrafón. Officials chose this location for easy access by local families and tourist visitors, while preserving a quiet setting for stressed or recovering animals.

Once it opens, the center will include:

A public reception area for inquiries and registrations

An adoption room that helps match pets with caring families

A veterinary clinic for routine checkups, vaccinations and minor procedures

Secure enclosures that allow animals to socialize under staff supervision

A grooming zone to maintain pet health and hygiene

A landscaped garden where pets and people can relax

Administrative offices to run training programs and volunteer efforts

Visitor amenities such as restrooms and a small plaza

Designated parking spaces for staff and approved guests

Mayor Gómez emphasized that the facility will serve both pets and people. “By giving our animals a respectful space, we build stronger bonds between families and their companions,” she said.

Local animal welfare groups praised the progress. “This center will fill a long-standing gap in our community,” noted one volunteer. “We look forward to offering low-cost clinics and adoption events once construction wraps up.”

Crews expect to finish all major work by November, with an official opening planned before year’s end. In coming weeks, the team will focus on roofing, interior finishes and landscaping details. Officials will then install equipment and train staff to handle daily operations.

This project reflects Isla Mujeres’s wider commitment to community well-being. Similar initiatives include new playgrounds and a mobile health clinic. By involving residents in budgeting decisions, the municipality aims to fund the services people value most.

As construction moves ahead, island families can follow progress updates on the municipal website and social media channels. The new center promises to become a vital resource for pet owners and a model for humane animal care in coastal communities.