Italian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property

Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the pool area with severe cranial trauma and multiple injuries consistent with a high-height fall.

Officials from the Municipal Civil Protection Department say that a 911 call shortly after midnight reported a man unconscious at the property. Paramedics arrived within minutes and discovered the victim beside the swimming pool, already without vital signs. They covered the body and handed the scene over to law enforcement.

Agents from the State’s Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) and Sayulita’s municipal police cordoned off the area to preserve evidence and reconstruct the circumstances surrounding the fall. To date, no indication of foul play or accidental factors has been released, and authorities continue to gather witness statements and review security footage.

Local tourism officials expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and noted that safety remains a priority in Sayulita’s growing lodging sector. While the investigation proceeds, rental operators in the town are reminding guests to exercise caution around balconies and pool areas, particularly after hours.