It’s Farmers Market Season in Riviera Nayarit

Beginning in November, the Riviera Nayarit’s coastal towns kick off the season for farmer’s markets. Here, visitors can find a wide variety of fruits and vegetables harvested from family gardens, organic coffee, prepared foods, and handicrafts. They can even meet local artists and artisans!

These markets mix the best of Mexico’s tianguis marketplaces with North American farmer’s markets. They are held throughout the Riviera Nayarit, from Nuevo Vallarta to Rincon de Guayabitos, just to mention some of the most popular ones. They mostly begin in November and wrap up in late April or early May of the following year.

This year, even with the restrictions imposed by the new normal, our farmer’s markets are ready to welcome the first wave of winter tourists from the United States and Canada.

Below is a list of some of the most popular ones:

Riviera Farmers Market Nuevo Vallarta

This market opens its doors on November 2 and sets up every winter season in the back parking lot of the Nuevo Vallarta Business Center. There, visitors can peruse a delicious selection of artisan bread, fresh coconuts, handmade blue corn tlacoyos, exotic cultivated flowers, vegetables, and fresh and dried gourmet pasta every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also live music and a pleasant family ambiance, all set against the spectacular backdrop of the Nuevo Vallarta Marina.

Opening date: November 2. Day: Tuesday | Hours: 9 a.m. 2 p.m. | Season: Winter – November to April. | Location: Paseo de los Cocoteros #55, Centro Empresarial, Nuevo Vallarta.

La Cruz Market-Mercado Huanacaxtle

Also known as “Tianguis Huanacaxtle,” the region’s pioneer artisan market offers a great variety of select products manufactured in the area and in different states of Mexico, in addition to a beautiful view of the ocean.

This year, the big news is that the market can also be visited virtually: https://www.rivieranayarit.com/destinations/la-cruz-de-huanacaxtle/

Opening date: November 7 | Day: Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Season: Winter – November to April | Location: Marina Riviera Nayarit, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Nayarit.

For more information, click here: http://www.lacruzmarket.com.

Bucerías Farmer’s Market

The new season of the Bucerías Farmer’s Market begins on Wednesday, November 3, at its new location in the parking lot of Chedraui Bucerías. There will be an exhibition and sale of the best quality products of the region, including artisan bread, homemade salsa, original clothing, tablecloths, organic foods, and more—all Mexican-made for the world to enjoy! There will also be live music and occasional shows.

Opening date: November 3 | Day: Wednesday | Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Season: November to April. | Location: Chedraui Bucerías parking lot.

San Pancho Artisan Market

Shoppers will find handicrafts, traditional Mexican clothing, prepared foods, fresh juices, vegan products, desserts, vegetables, bread, coffee, and more at the San Pancho Artisan Market.

Opening date: November 2 | Day: Tuesday | Hours: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Season: Winter – November to April. | Plaza del Sol in San Pancho, Nayarit.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/sanpanchomercado

Guayabitos Market and La Peñita Market

There are two very popular tianguis in the municipality of Compostela. The first is the Guayabitos Market, open every Monday from November to March in the town’s central plaza, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The La Peñita Market, open every Thursday from November through March, is another option, located in the main square of La Peñita de Jaltemba from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visitors to either market will find a variety of silver jewelry, pottery, bed linens, Talavera dishes and sinks, glassware, Huichol art, custom-designed Oaxacan rugs—and just about anything else they desire.