Jalisco drops one level on Mexico’s COVID-19 warning system

Jalisco has dropped to the yellow traffic light level for COVID-19, after being orange in the national epidemiological traffic light, the Governor reported today.

“For the first time, the evaluation made by the Federal Government, has moved Jalisco to a yellow traffic light,” said the governor during an event to deliver basifications to health sector personnel.

The yellow traffic light implies that more activities can be carried out in public spaces considering the risk of coronavirus infections.

The governor explained that the change in the color of the traffic light appears today, although the information has not been published, since the official COVID-19 data cuts are made every 15 days.

“The results, combined with many other factors, are not only the government’s strategies. It is, I insist, the discipline and commitment of the citizens; the weather also has helped, of course, the end of the cold season, but for me, it is extraordinary news that in our state we are recovering conditions to be able to move forward,” he added.

However, the Jalisco Governor acknowledged that the national traffic light has not been a guide for making decisions in the state and did not advance changes in the current measures to face the pandemic.

Jalisco authorities reported 409 new infections and 31 deaths from coronavirus yesterday, while a total of 218,855 cases and 10,078 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

How does the epidemiological risk traffic light work?

According to the federal government, with the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light, the regulation of the use of public space is monitored according to the risk of COVID-19 infections. It is made up of four colors:

Red

Only essential economic activities will be allowed, and people will also be allowed to go out for a walk around their homes during the day.

Orange

In addition to essential economic activities, companies of non-essential economic activities will be allowed to work with 30% of the personnel for their operation, always taking into account the maximum care measures for people with a greater risk of presenting a serious picture of COVID-19, open public spaces will be opened with a reduced capacity (number of people).

Yellow

All work activities are allowed , taking care of people with the highest risk of presenting a serious picture of COVID-19.

, taking care of people with the highest risk of presenting a serious picture of COVID-19. Open public space opens regularly, and closed public spaces can be opened with reduced capacity.

As in other traffic light colors, these activities must be carried out with basic preventive measures and maximum care for people with a higher risk of presenting a serious picture of COVID-19.

Green

All activities are allowed, including school ones.

