Jalisco Leads in Forest Fires Across Mexico: Over 491 Incidents and Counting

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Jalisco currently leads in forest fires across Mexico, with 491 incidents and over 25,000 hectares impacted, according to the National Forestry Commission. The states of Zacatecas, Durango, Mexico, and Chihuahua follow Jalisco in terms of forest fire prevalence.

The fires in Guadalajara, Zapopan, and Tala have resulted in an atmospheric emergency and the closure of schools for nearly 30,000 primary education students.

Last Friday, April 28, two additional fires affected Tapalpa and Atemajac de Brizuela. Over 298 crew members battled the fires in the El Carrizal and Tilia regions of Tapalpa and Ciénega in the municipality of Atemajac. The blaze led to the evacuation of more than 260 people as it spread to Techaluta de Montenegro and Amecuameca.

On Sunday, another fire erupted in the municipalities of Concepción in Buenos Aires and La Manzanilla in La Paz, within the area known as Valle Florido. Seventy firefighters and forest fire personnel from the Jalisco Environment Secretariat collaborated to control and extinguish the fire.

On Monday, May 1, the Ministry of the Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) activated an atmospheric alert for Tala and Chiquilistlán due to a fire in the Las Guasimas area, where 42 firefighters worked relentlessly to put it out.

Puerto Vallarta also experienced a fire on April 30, which occurred in one of the surrounding mountains between the Ramblases and La Moderna neighborhoods.