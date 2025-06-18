Jalisco leads Mexico in dengue infections as cases surge

Jalisco tops Mexico with 787 dengue cases as of June 12, including 382 severe infections. Learn what dengue is, its symptoms and practical prevention tips against the dengue outbreak in Jalisco.

Jalisco registered 787 confirmed dengue infections as of June 12, making it the state with the highest tally in the country so far in 2025. Of these cases, 382 presented severe symptoms or warning signs, prompting local health authorities to intensify efforts to curb the outbreak. Sixty-nine percent of infections are concentrated in Autlán, Puerto Vallarta, Ameca and Zapopan, where warm, humid conditions and standing water have created ideal breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

Health authorities have reinforced their prevention strategy on three fronts: mosquito control, epidemiological surveillance and community-based home brigades. Teams are carrying out targeted fumigation in high-risk neighborhoods, inspecting public spaces, and distributing larvicides to eliminate mosquito larvae. Epidemiologists have increased case monitoring to detect clusters early, while trained volunteers visit homes to educate residents on reducing standing water and identifying dengue symptoms.

What is dengue and why it matters

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Once infected, people typically develop symptoms within four to ten days. Common signs include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and a characteristic rash. In some patients, the illness progresses to severe dengue, marked by plasma leakage, fluid accumulation, respiratory distress, severe bleeding or organ impairment. Severe cases can be fatal without prompt medical care.

Nearly half of Jalisco’s cases are severe or show warning signs, such as persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, bleeding gums or rapid breathing. Early detection is critical: patients who seek treatment before complications arise have the best chance of recovery.

Prevention measures to protect yourself

While vaccines exist in some countries, the most effective way to prevent dengue remains reducing mosquito exposure and breeding sites. Residents in affected areas should:

Eliminate standing water : Empty, clean or cover containers that hold water—such as flowerpots, buckets, discarded tires and pet dishes—at least once a week.

: Empty, clean or cover containers that hold water—such as flowerpots, buckets, discarded tires and pet dishes—at least once a week. Use protective barriers : Install or repair window and door screens. Sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets if windows lack screens or if sleeping outdoors.

: Install or repair window and door screens. Sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets if windows lack screens or if sleeping outdoors. Apply repellents : Choose EPA-registered mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Reapply according to label instructions, especially after sweating or swimming.

: Choose EPA-registered mosquito repellents containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Reapply according to label instructions, especially after sweating or swimming. Wear protective clothing : When outdoors, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks. Light-colored clothing makes it easier to spot mosquitoes.

: When outdoors, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks. Light-colored clothing makes it easier to spot mosquitoes. Support community efforts: Participate in local cleanup campaigns and report unmanaged breeding sites to municipal authorities.

Authorities on high alert

The Jalisco Health Secretariat has declared an epidemiological alert, coordinating with municipal governments to map high-risk zones and dispatch rapid response teams. Public health messaging has ramped up through radio, social media and community meetings, emphasizing the importance of early medical attention for anyone with dengue-like symptoms. Hospitals in affected municipalities are expanding capacity to handle severe cases and have established dedicated dengue wards.

Despite these measures, experts warn that the rainy season, which typically runs from June through October, could further fuel mosquito populations. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and maintain prevention practices throughout the coming months.

Staying informed and prepared

As Jalisco grapples with the worst dengue outbreak in the nation, clear communication and community action will be key to stemming the tide of infections. Anyone experiencing high fever, rash or severe aches should visit their nearest health clinic immediately. Health authorities continue to update their online dashboards with case numbers and advice—checking these resources regularly can help individuals and families stay aware of changes in local risk levels.

By combining personal prevention steps with strengthened public health interventions, Jalisco aims to reverse the upward trend and protect its communities from dengue’s potentially deadly impact.