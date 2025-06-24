Jalisco leads Mexico in solar energy self-consumption with over 90,000 systems installed

Jalisco tops the nation in solar self-consumption, with 15% of Mexico’s installed capacity. More than 90,000 homes, businesses, and industries now generate their own electricity.

Jalisco has solidified its position as Mexico’s leader in solar energy self-consumption, with over 90,000 solar systems installed across homes, businesses, and industries. According to national data on distributed generation, the state accounts for 15% of the country’s total installed capacity, making it the top contributor in this growing sector.

The state’s progress was highlighted by Manuel Herrera Vega, Secretary of Sustainable Energy Development, who emphasized the growing accessibility and long-term benefits of solar power for residents. He noted that a typical system for a four-person household costs around 90,000 pesos and can pay for itself in about five years.

“However, to make the system viable for full-time use, it’s essential to include an auxiliary battery to store energy for use during the night or cloudy days,” said Herrera Vega. He added that Jalisco’s geographic conditions make solar power the most practical renewable energy source, and that battery storage is becoming a game-changer by allowing users to rely less on power from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), especially during peak rate hours at night.

The adoption of battery systems, though optional, is seen as the next big innovation in Mexico’s energy transition. “The new option that will revolutionize the energy sector is batteries,” said Herrera. “Energy storage increases capacity and lowers costs for both self-consumption and grid-supplied energy.”

Financing has played a key role in helping Jalisco maintain its lead. The state is working with the Energy Savings Trust (FIDE) and several financial institutions to provide accessible financing options tailored to solar energy systems. “There are already many financing schemes developed, but we’re pushing for even more flexible and affordable models,” Herrera explained.

Jalisco’s solar infrastructure is supported by a robust ecosystem of over 1,200 companies that operate in the solar energy value chain. These range from panel installers and equipment manufacturers to software developers and maintenance providers, contributing to a well-rounded and rapidly growing green energy sector in the region.

According to data from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), Jalisco has registered more than 658.84 megawatts in installed capacity and 90,876 interconnection contracts—approximately 15% of the national total. The state’s nearest competitors, Nuevo León and Chihuahua, trail behind by a considerable margin. “From Guanajuato downward, Jalisco actually has double the distributed generation,” Herrera said.

A recent legal change also opens new doors for expansion. The government raised the limit for permit-free installations from 500 to 700 kilowatts and increased the cap on self-consumption generation to 20 megawatts. This amendment is expected to benefit industries, industrial parks, agricultural sectors, and rural communities seeking to reduce costs and adopt sustainable practices.

The push for solar energy isn’t limited to large-scale operations. The Jalisco Sustainable Energy Promotion Fund has already supported 18 small and medium-sized businesses with nearly 1.5 million pesos in funding to improve their energy efficiency and transition to renewable sources.

“Every energy transition project must start with efficiency,” said Enrique Rubio León, Director General of the Jalisco State Energy Agency. “That means evaluating lighting, HVAC systems, and overall consumption habits. Only then can we plan how much energy you really need to cover through solar or other renewable sources.”

This practical approach is part of what sets Jalisco apart in the national energy conversation. With public policy, private investment, and technological innovation aligning, the state is positioned not only as a leader but also as a blueprint for how other regions in Mexico can successfully adopt and scale renewable energy.

As Jalisco continues to expand its solar capacity and develop supportive infrastructure, officials are optimistic that the model can help shape a more sustainable and economically viable energy future across Mexico.