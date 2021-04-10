Jalisco loses its ‘Green’ status on the COVID-19 warning system, sliding back to ‘Yellow’

Eight states of Mexico are currently in the green status of the COVID-19 warning system, five in orange, 19 in yellow, and none in red, according to today’s update by the Ministry of Health on the Epidemiological Traffic Light of COVID-19. Today, Jalisco slid back to a yellow warning after enjoying two weeks in the green category of the pandemic warning system established in Mexico.

How important is local news? Take a moment to help support PVDN HERE

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, in a press conference from the National Palace, explained that Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Nayarit are in green.

In yellow are Jalisco, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Aguascalientes, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

No state is in red, although Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Yucatán, the State of Mexico and CDMX are in orange.