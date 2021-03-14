Jalisco registers the lowest level of hospitalization for COVID-19 in nine months

One year after the first COVID-19 infection was confirmed in Jalisco, the number of people treated in public hospitals for the virus currently registers its lowest level since June of last year.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported that there are 452 patients in health sector institutions, which represents 14.9% of hospital occupancy in general beds. In private hospitals, there are 48 treated.

In last week’s report, there were 618 people in public hospitals, general occupancy of 20.4%; while in private hospitals 69 patients were reported. The current levels of care in hospitals are the lowest since June 8, 2020, when there were 414 patients.

The daily federal report indicated that the Guadalajara Regional Military reported 100% occupancy in general beds, the Real San José Hospital 64%, and the Ameca Regional Hospital is at 56% of its capacity. The rest of the hospitals registered occupations of less than 40%.

Regarding the demand for beds with a ventilator in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara Fray Antonio Alcalde reported 79% occupancy; the General Hospital of Zone 21 of Tepatitlán 75%; in the 180 Regional General Hospital of Tlajomulco 60% and the Real San José 58%. The rest of the institutions reported the availability of more than half of the spaces reserved for the care of the most serious cases of the coronavirus.