Jalisco reports five cases of Monkeypox; four are foreigners

The Jalisco Health Secretariat ( SSJ ) confirmed this Friday afternoon, June 17, that there are already five cases of monkeypox in the state.

Of the five cases, four are foreigners and only one is Mexican; In addition, the age of those infected ranges between 38 and 54 years.

At a press conference, Dr. Fernando Petersen, head of the SSJ, explained that in the last few hours four more infections were added after notification by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

It is believed that four cases are connected to Puerto Vallarta and gay pride events where a man visiting the area with his boyfriend became symptomatic and was asked to isolate himself, but the Texas man fled the hospital.

Previously, Jalisco health authorities asked individuals who attended pride events at Mantamar Beach Club to seek medical supervision and be aware of symptoms. So far, the State has identified over 40 people and 18 have received medical consultations.

For this reason, SSJ mentioned that prevention actions for this disease have focused on the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and Puerto Vallarta.

“These are cases that are generally associated with international cases, so from an epidemiological perspective we have focused our attention on the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and Puerto Vallarta, places where international airports and ports are located”

Of the four new cases, only one remains in the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara (HCG), who could be discharged today, June 18.

Dr. Jaime Andrade Villanueva, director of the HCG, commented that said patient was kept under hospital observation upon arrival with widespread skin lesions and fever.

During a remote conference, two cases that had been considered suspicious were ruled out, including that of a 28-year-old woman, originally from Zapopan, that was in Puerto Vallarta and suspected contact with the man from Texas who fled the hospital after his diagnosis.

At the moment, health authorities have followed up on 44 people who may have had some contact with the first case of monkeypox detected in Puerto Vallarta, and a total of 18 people have sought medical attention or requested information.

The symptoms of the disease are:

Headache

Fever greater than 38.5°c

Swollen glands

Muscle pain

Skin eruptions (type maxules, papules, vesicles, pustules or scabs) that first affect the face and later spread to the rest of the body

If you have any of these symptoms, it was recommended to seek immediate medical care, for which the Regional Public Health Laboratory adjacent to the Roberto Mendiola Orta Health Center, located at 200 Rivera del Río Street, Romantic Zone, is made available for free and confidential in Puerto Vallarta, with hours from 09:00 to 2:00.

