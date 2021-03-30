JoAnna (from Dueling Drag Divas) in ‘Beauty and the Beach’ April 3rd

JoAnna is part of the dynamic duo, the Dueling Drag Divas, starring Emmy Award Winner Chi Chi Rones, and New York Times-acclaimed impressionist, Jo Anna. This season, Vallarta audiences have enjoyed their show at The Palm Cabaret every Sunday and Wednesday. JoAnna is once again rewarding her fans with an all-new solo show, ‘Beauty and the Beach,’ happening one-night-only on Saturday, April 3rd at 8 pm.

Starting out in NYC, JoAnna has won numerous awards, including “Best Patsy Cline Singer” at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame. The New York Times hails her as “One of the Best.” In addition to PV, JoAnna has enjoyed 6 successful seasons in Provincetown and 9 summers in Ogunquit, Maine. She sings LIVE with her own voice (no lip sync) and has a soaring range. Her infamous and uncanny celebrity impersonations will leave you rolling in the aisles.

JoAnna celebrates 15 seasons in PV with a special show full of live singing, comedy, impressions and special guests from all over town. Limited 2×1 tickets for locals are available at the Palm box office. Expect to hear wacky impressions of Cher, Adele, Patsy, Winehouse, and original parody. Vicki Wisconski, one of my very favorite characters, will make a hilarious appearance as well. This is one night of fun and laughter that you won’t want to miss and it’s Only at The Palm Cabaret!

