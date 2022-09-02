Kanye West confessed that he is addicted to pornography

Kanye West is one of the most recognized rappers in the American music industry, however, his life has been surrounded by all kinds of controversies for many years and this time was no exception, as the artist revealed that he suffers from an addiction to pornography.

On Thursday, Kanye (ye) reappeared on social networks to put aside his facet as an artist and delve a little deeper into his private life.

In a first publication – which was later deleted – the rapper sent a message to Victoria Villarroel, who served for a time as Kylie Jenner’s assistant. There, Kanye alluded to his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and mother of the well-known Kardashian clan.

“Don’t let Kris force you to be a playboy like [Kylie] and Kim did,” he began writing.

Likewise, West revealed that one of the reasons why his life took a drastic turn was his addiction to pornography.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction that Instagram promotes,” he continued. It should be noted that pornography is against Instagram’s policies.

To top it off, the artist not only indirectly referred to the support that Kris Jenner gave his ex-wife and Kylie to sign with PlayBoy in 2007 and 2019 respectively but also delved into the fact that he was not willing to allow his daughters to go through a similar situation in that family.

“I will not let it happen to Northy and Chicago ,” he said.

According to some international media, in a second post, Kanye leaked some conversations where it can be read that an anonymous member of the Kardashians presumably asked him to stop the statements on Twitter.

“From my mom, please tell him to stop mentioning my name, I’m 67 years old and this type of situation is not good for me and sometimes it seems that my stress has no end.”

To which Kanye supposedly replied: “You have no right over my children and where they will go to school. They won’t make Playboy or sex tapes. Tell your Clinton-friends to come get me, here I am.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had a torrid romance that not only took them to the altar, but they had four children together. But not everything was rosy and the couple broke up.

The divorce of the former couple has been in process for more than a year and everything becomes more complicated due to the desires that the rapper has shown in recent months to rekindle the romance with his ex-wife. The musician has faced the separation publicly, even placing posts on his social networks imploring Kardashian for reconciliation.

In late February, Kardashian urged the courts to speed up their divorce, saying it would help West accept that their marriage is over.

“I very much want to be divorced,” Kardashian wrote in a statement filed in Los Angeles court.

Kanye West is bipolar and refuses to take medication for the mental illness that throws him into rages and incoherent Tweets that he later removes. Pornography played a lesser role in his failed marriage, his refusal to receive treatment for his bipolar disorder probably played a larger role that he isn’t willing, or ready, to recognize.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN