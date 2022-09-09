Kay wreaks havoc in BCS, Sonora and other states

The passage of Hurricane Kay left at least three dams in Baja California Sur at their highest capacity levels after heavy rains that raised waves up to 9 meters on its coasts. To the north of the entity, the Mulegé river overflowed, leaving several houses under water; in Los Cabos, tourists were transferred to ten shelters; and in La Paz, classes were suspended for the fourth consecutive day.

In Sonora, the Kino Viejo community, the Bahía de Kino tourist area, and the original towns of the Comca’ac (Seri) Nation, Punta Chueca, and El Desemboque, were devastated by the winds and floods.

In Durango, there are more than 8 thousand people in shelters.

The strong swells in Nayarit left economic damages of up to $500 thousand pesos in some restaurants on El Borrego beach in San Blas.

While on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, they maintain a red flag until further notice and the closure of roads due to flooding.

Yesterday, Kay went from a category 1 hurricane to a Tropical Storm at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

It was located approximately 50 kilometers (km) east of Punta Eugenia, Baja California Sur, and 125 km north of San José de las Palomas, Baja California.

BAJA CALIFORNIA SOUTH

In La Paz and Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, there were clouds and light rains, so there were road closures due to the overflow of streams.

In Comondú Loreto and Mulegé, intense rains prevailed in the main municipal capitals and there was disintegration of hills and intermittent power outages. In addition, the ports of Comondú, Loreto, and Mulegé remain closed.

In the state, there are more than 2,400 sheltered people and around 50 affected families.

In La Paz, the Buena Mujer dam was vented; in Comondú, the retaining wall of the community of San Carlos was reinforced.

In San José del Cabo, several airlines canceled international and national flights.

In addition, the majority of tourists in temporary shelters in San José del Cabo are of national origin; and the big hotels sheltered international tourists.

SONORA

The tourist pier in Bahía de Kino was destroyed due to the waves.

At least 20 houses were affected by slight flooding in the Alcatraz and La Primavera neighborhoods, due to their proximity to the sea.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) will provide two pumps to extract stagnant water from Tuxpan and Guaymas streets.

DURANGO

In the municipality of Canatlán, there are 7,600 people in shelters, and 2,100 homes affected.

While in the communities of San José del Molino, Francisco Villa Viejo, and 5 de Mayo in the capital, 1,200 people were affected.

NAYARIT

The losses of the Playa Bonita restaurant, in San Blas, amount to approximately $500 thousand pesos after the strong swells.

OAXACA

The reservoir of the Benito Juárez dam reached an elevation of 124 thousand meters above sea level, for which it began to release 4.50 cubic meters per second.

Civil Protection alerted the municipalities of Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, San Pedro Huilotepec, Santa María Mixtequilla, Salina Cruz, San Blas Atempa and San Mateo del Mar.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and read ad-free news for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN