Landslide Near Boca de Tomatlán Partially Blocks Federal Highway 200 After Heavy Rains

A landslide triggered by heavy rains partially blocked Federal Highway 200 near Barranca Honda. Authorities urge caution for drivers in the Juntas and Los Veranos-Boca de Tomatlán area.

A rockslide triggered by heavy rainfall has partially obstructed traffic along Federal Highway 200 near the area known as Barranca Honda, just south of Puerto Vallarta. According to a statement from the Cabo Corrientes Civil Protection and Fire Department, the slide is one of the season’s first and marks the beginning of weather-related disruptions along this vulnerable stretch of road.

“The rains are beginning to have an impact, and the first landslides are occurring in this area of Juntas and Los Veranos–Boca de Tomatlán,” said the department in an official alert.

Only one lane is currently affected, allowing limited traffic flow through the zone. However, emergency responders are urging drivers to use extreme caution, especially as additional rainfall is forecast for the coming days. Municipal authorities have not issued a full road closure, but they emphasized that conditions can deteriorate quickly as the rainy season intensifies.

This section of Highway 200, which snakes along the Sierra Madre mountains and connects Puerto Vallarta to the southern coastal municipalities, is known for its narrow lanes and sharp curves. During the rainy season, which typically runs from June through October, the area is prone to falling rocks, mudslides, and flooding, making it hazardous for both locals and tourists.

While the current landslide did not result in injuries or major damage, the incident underscores the fragility of regional infrastructure during adverse weather. Civil Protection teams are continuing to monitor the area and may implement further safety measures if conditions worsen.

Travelers heading toward beaches and towns south of Puerto Vallarta—such as Boca de Tomatlán, Yelapa, and Mismaloya—are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternative routes if conditions worsen.

Motorists can stay informed by following updates from Cabo Corrientes Civil Protection or tuning in to local radio and news outlets.

Authorities also urge the public to report any new rockfalls or road hazards to the local emergency numbers.

Spanish version