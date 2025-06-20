Landslide Near Boca de Tomatlán Partially Blocks Federal Highway 200 After Heavy Rains

/ By

Cabo Corrientes

A landslide triggered by heavy rains partially blocked Federal Highway 200 near Barranca Honda. Authorities urge caution for drivers in the Juntas and Los Veranos-Boca de Tomatlán area.

A rockslide triggered by heavy rainfall has partially obstructed traffic along Federal Highway 200 near the area known as Barranca Honda, just south of Puerto Vallarta. According to a statement from the Cabo Corrientes Civil Protection and Fire Department, the slide is one of the season’s first and marks the beginning of weather-related disruptions along this vulnerable stretch of road.

“The rains are beginning to have an impact, and the first landslides are occurring in this area of Juntas and Los Veranos–Boca de Tomatlán,” said the department in an official alert.

Only one lane is currently affected, allowing limited traffic flow through the zone. However, emergency responders are urging drivers to use extreme caution, especially as additional rainfall is forecast for the coming days. Municipal authorities have not issued a full road closure, but they emphasized that conditions can deteriorate quickly as the rainy season intensifies.

This section of Highway 200, which snakes along the Sierra Madre mountains and connects Puerto Vallarta to the southern coastal municipalities, is known for its narrow lanes and sharp curves. During the rainy season, which typically runs from June through October, the area is prone to falling rocks, mudslides, and flooding, making it hazardous for both locals and tourists.

While the current landslide did not result in injuries or major damage, the incident underscores the fragility of regional infrastructure during adverse weather. Civil Protection teams are continuing to monitor the area and may implement further safety measures if conditions worsen.

Travelers heading toward beaches and towns south of Puerto Vallarta—such as Boca de Tomatlán, Yelapa, and Mismaloya—are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternative routes if conditions worsen.

Motorists can stay informed by following updates from Cabo Corrientes Civil Protection or tuning in to local radio and news outlets.

Authorities also urge the public to report any new rockfalls or road hazards to the local emergency numbers.

Spanish version

A landslide triggered by heavy rains partially blocked Federal Highway 200 near Barranca Honda. Authorities urge caution for drivers in the Juntas . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • hurricane erick damagePuerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional suffer severe damage from Hurricane Erick (VIDEO) Hurricane Erick caused widespread destruction in Oaxaca's coastal towns, including Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional, with downed power lines, flooding, and road closures. Oaxaca’s southern coast is reeling after Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday morning, slamming into Santiago Pinotepa Nacional at 5:30 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour. Although the…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • Arrivals at Puerto Vallarta airport increases nearly 50 in JanuaryAirlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and more due to Hurricane Erick. Flexible travel policies are now in place. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Travelers passing through Puerto Vallarta International Airport and other major airports across Mexico may experience delays or cancellations due to the ongoing effects of…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • american-woman-drowns-santa-maria-los-cabosAmerican Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman…
Scroll to Top