Landslides from Hurricane Erika Hit Highway 200 but No Closures Reported

Landslides triggered by Hurricane Erika’s remnants affected 27 points along Highway 200 in Jalisco, but federal crews kept the road open with only minor disruptions.

The Jalisco Center of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) has confirmed ongoing cleanup efforts along Federal Highway 200 between Melaque and Puerto Vallarta, after landslides caused by the remnants of Hurricane Erika disrupted multiple areas over the weekend.

According to the agency, 27 points along the highway—primarily ditches, drainage systems, and slopes—were affected by falling rocks and debris. Crews have been deployed to intensify clearing operations in these coastal regions, where saturated hillsides gave way during recent heavy rains.

“Work is being intensified in the state’s coastal area to clear debris from landslides,” the SICT said in a public statement.

A total of 40 landslides were reported, although officials stressed that most were minor in nature. Only 13 of the incidents affected the road surface directly, primarily concentrated between kilometers 1,000 and 19,000 in the stretch from Melaque to La Manzanilla, and between kilometers 196,000 and 197,300 near Boca de Tomatlán, just south of Puerto Vallarta.

Water crossings were also observed at kilometer 29,800 and kilometer 40, where additional debris was carried onto the roadway by runoff.

Despite the impact, the agency emphasized that there were no full closures of the highway at any time.

“The Jalisco SICT Center expedited the work so that at no point was there a closure to vehicular traffic; in all cases, at least one lane was accessible,” a spokesperson said. “The 13 debris incidents that fell on the asphalt have already been removed.”

Cleanup crews acted swiftly over the weekend to remove obstructions and restore traffic flow. As of Monday, traffic had returned to normal conditions.

The federal government urged motorists to continue exercising extreme caution, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall, when the risk of further landslides or sudden water crossings remains elevated.

Highway 200 is a major coastal route that connects multiple tourist towns along the Pacific, and disruptions can have serious implications for local transportation and tourism.

The agency said it will continue monitoring the area for any new incidents, especially as rainy season conditions persist in Jalisco’s coastal zone.

Drivers are advised to check for updates before traveling, maintain safe speeds, and be prepared for possible delays due to ongoing maintenance or emergency clearing efforts.