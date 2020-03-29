Legislators ask for government support in canceling flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara

Deputies of the Citizen Movement asked the Government to declare in Jalisco the temporary suspension of flights from places where a health emergency has been decreed by COVID-19, except for those that are for humanitarian reasons and cargo flights.

Such request was made by the MC legislators both to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and to the Secretary of Communications and Transportation, Javier Jiménez Espriú; and to the undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion of the Health and spokesman of the Federal Government against the pandemic of the Covid-19, Hugo López-Gatell.

The request was first made by the Governor of Jalisco earlier this week, however, Pacific Airport Group (GAP), who operates the airports in Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, said they have no intention of stopping flights on the request of the Governor. Jalisco currently leads in COVID-19 cases in Mexico.

The deputies, the majority from Jalisco, argued that despite the measures of voluntary social distancing and suspension of public activities that have been decreed in recent days, international passenger flights continue to be received in its airports.

Passengers come from cities with a high number of infections, such as the cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, New York, or Chicago, among others continue to arrive in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

“The foregoing must be temporarily suspended, since in Jalisco it has been documented that the importation of the virus into its territory is mainly due to passengers from the United States, so the federal government’s action to protect Mexicans is urgent,” they stressed.

Given that a large number of carriers of COVID-19 remain asymptomatic, the health filters at ports of entry checking temperatures of a small portion of arrivals and dispensing sanitizer gel is no longer sustainable or an adequate solution to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.