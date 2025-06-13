Los Chapitos and CJNG Form Supercartel to Control Mexican Drug Trade

Los Chapitos and the CJNG form an unprecedented alliance, escalating cartel violence and drug trafficking threats across Mexico.

A new alliance between Los Chapitos, the faction controlled by the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) has alarmed authorities and analysts, potentially reshaping Mexico’s criminal landscape.

The partnership, labeled by security experts as a “supercartel alliance,” unites two formerly rival groups that control significant drug trafficking routes across northern and western Mexico. Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, known collectively as Los Chapitos, reportedly sought support from Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes’ CJNG after suffering setbacks in an internal conflict with the “La Mayiza” faction within their own cartel.

Analysts, including security expert David Saucedo, describe the new alliance as driven by mutual convenience rather than genuine cooperation. Saucedo highlighted that the CJNG, known for its aggressive expansion tactics, likely intends to exploit the instability within Los Chapitos to expand their territory further.

The agreement between these two powerful factions emerged amid increasing violence in states such as Sinaloa, Sonora, and Baja California. Recent reports estimate that internal battles involving Los Chapitos have resulted in over 600 deaths and 800 disappearances since September 2024, significantly destabilizing the region.

A key event that accelerated this partnership was the killing of Los Chapitos’ head of security, Jorge Humberto “El Perris” Figueroa Benítez, by the Mexican Army in May 2025. His elimination weakened the faction, prompting Iván Archivaldo Guzmán to negotiate with CJNG for tactical and operational support.

The U.S. government responded swiftly by designating Los Chapitos as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group on June 9, 2025, imposing financial sanctions intended to disrupt their international operations. This measure aligns with ongoing efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking, in which both cartels are deeply involved.

Experts warn that this supercartel alliance poses an unprecedented threat, significantly enhancing their combined firepower, financial resources, and influence over corrupted local authorities. This could lead to heightened violence and instability, especially along strategic trafficking corridors to the United States.

Mexican federal forces have recently intensified operations targeting cartel leadership. Besides the operation that killed “El Perris,” the Navy successfully conducted raids against CJNG operatives in Michoacán in May 2025, demonstrating a robust governmental response despite the growing challenge.

With both cartels historically ruthless in their methods, the “supercartel” presents a formidable challenge for Mexico and the U.S. Authorities anticipate escalating violence unless this new alliance is effectively contained.