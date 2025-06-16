Man arrested in Oaxaca for ‘buying’ 13-year-old girl from her father

Oaxaca authorities arrest man for human trafficking and forced labor of a 13-year-old girl, who endured years of abuse after being sold by her father.

Authorities in Oaxaca have arrested a man accused of exploiting a 13-year-old girl for forced labor over a period of more than two years, after she was allegedly sold to him by her father.

The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) announced the arrest of a man identified only as RLD, who now faces serious charges of human trafficking in the form of aggravated forced labor or services. The case has shocked the community in the Valles Centrales region and prompted calls for greater child protection enforcement.

According to the official investigation, the case dates back to December 18, 2021, when the girl’s father reportedly handed her over to an adult male in exchange for money. That man, later identified as RLD, took the minor to live with him at a residence in the Jazmines neighborhood of San Pedro Ixtlahuaca, a small municipality west of Oaxaca City.

The girl, only 13 at the time, was subjected to a prolonged period of captivity marked by routine physical and emotional abuse. Prosecutors say the young victim was forced to cohabit with the man and perform work under coercion, receiving constant threats and facing violent consequences if she attempted to flee.

She remained in that situation until April 28, 2024—more than two years after her ordeal began—when she managed to escape and report her situation. The circumstances of her escape were not disclosed, but her testimony triggered an investigation by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for High-Impact Crimes.

After gathering sufficient evidence, the office secured an arrest warrant for RLD, which was executed by the State Investigation Agency (AEI). The accused was transferred to the custody of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, where a judge will soon determine his legal status.

The FGEO stressed that its approach to these cases is guided by a child-centered and gender-based perspective. Officials said the institution is committed to guaranteeing full access to justice for victims of human trafficking and to ensuring that such crimes are not left unpunished.

“This case reflects the importance of remaining vigilant to crimes that target our most vulnerable citizens—especially children and adolescents,” the agency stated in a press release. “We will continue to strengthen efforts to investigate, prosecute, and prevent the exploitation of minors throughout the state.”

The incident has raised alarm among human rights organizations and child advocacy groups in Oaxaca, many of whom point to the need for stronger social safety nets and education in rural communities, where poverty and lack of resources can often lead to tragic circumstances like these.

No information has been released regarding potential legal action against the father, who allegedly sold his daughter. The girl is now under protective custody, and authorities say she is receiving medical and psychological care.

Human trafficking and forced labor remain persistent issues in various parts of Mexico, with minors particularly at risk in economically vulnerable regions. In recent years, Oaxaca has stepped up its efforts to combat these crimes, but the latest case underscores the work still needed to prevent such abuses and support survivors.

This investigation remains active, and the FGEO has called on citizens with knowledge of similar cases to come forward and report abuses anonymously.