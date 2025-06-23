Mazatlán Pride 2025 March Brings Over 50,000 in Celebration of Diversity

More than 50,000 people filled Mazatlán’s Malecón for Maz Pride 2025, one of northwest Mexico’s largest pride marches, celebrating diversity and human rights.

Mazatlán’s iconic Malecón transformed into a vibrant wave of color and unity this weekend as more than 50,000 people gathered for Maz Pride 2025, according to data from the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination.

Rainbow flags lined the coastal promenade, with drums, glitter, and chants echoing along Del Mar Avenue from the Sánchez Taboada Roundabout to the Family Monument. It was more than just a party — it was a statement.

Now in its 16th year, the march has grown into one of the most significant pride events in northwest Mexico, drawing crowds from across the region to celebrate inclusion, visibility, and human rights for the LGBTTTIQA+ communities.

This year’s theme, “Dignity and pride, yes; violence and oblivion, no,” anchored the event in a spirit of resistance and unity. It brought together a powerful coalition of artists, performers, advocacy groups, and allies — each marching not only in celebration but also in protest against ongoing discrimination and violence.

Tulio Martínez, president of the organizing civil association Sinaloa Diverso AC, coordinated the event in partnership with the Mazatlán Municipal Government. Their combined efforts ensured that the march remained both festive and secure, with support from the Municipal Coordination for the Attention of the LGBTTTIQA+ Population, the Secretariat of Public Safety and Transit, and Civil Protection.

Security personnel were visibly present throughout the march, working in coordination with city officials to maintain order and provide assistance when needed. Emergency services were on standby, though no major incidents were reported, according to Civil Protection officials.

The atmosphere on the Malecón was electric. Floats adorned with messages of love and liberation rolled by as spectators danced, waved pride flags, and cheered for equality. Performers on stilts, drag artists, and community leaders all added to the visual and emotional impact of the event.

The celebration also doubled as a moment of visibility for issues that often go unnoticed. Throughout the parade, participants highlighted ongoing challenges — from anti-LGBTQ+ violence to legal inequality — while celebrating hard-won progress. Many carried signs demanding justice, equal rights, and inclusive public policies.

“This march is about being seen, being heard, and being celebrated,” said Martínez. “It’s about telling the world that Mazatlán stands with its LGBTTTIQA+ citizens — not just during Pride, but every day.”

Local businesses, especially those in the hospitality and tourism sectors, embraced the weekend’s festivities. Hotels were at capacity, and beachside bars and restaurants saw a surge in visitors, underscoring the economic boost that inclusive events like Pride can bring to cities.

More than a parade, Maz Pride has become a symbol of Mazatlán’s evolving identity. It positions the city as not only a tourist hotspot but also a safe and affirming place for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors alike.

The presence of government agencies and public support is a sign of the city’s growing commitment to protecting and promoting LGBTQ+ rights. For many, the success of this year’s march reflects years of advocacy, persistence, and resilience from local activists and community members.

As the sun set over the Pacific and the parade gave way to after-parties and community events across the city, the message was clear: Pride in Mazatlán is not just a one-day celebration — it’s a way of life.

And with each passing year, that pride only grows louder.