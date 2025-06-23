Mazatlán Pride 2025 March Brings Over 50,000 in Celebration of Diversity

/ By

Mazatlán

More than 50,000 people filled Mazatlán’s Malecón for Maz Pride 2025, one of northwest Mexico’s largest pride marches, celebrating diversity and human rights.

Mazatlán’s iconic Malecón transformed into a vibrant wave of color and unity this weekend as more than 50,000 people gathered for Maz Pride 2025, according to data from the Municipal Civil Protection Coordination.

Rainbow flags lined the coastal promenade, with drums, glitter, and chants echoing along Del Mar Avenue from the Sánchez Taboada Roundabout to the Family Monument. It was more than just a party — it was a statement.

Now in its 16th year, the march has grown into one of the most significant pride events in northwest Mexico, drawing crowds from across the region to celebrate inclusion, visibility, and human rights for the LGBTTTIQA+ communities.

This year’s theme, “Dignity and pride, yes; violence and oblivion, no,” anchored the event in a spirit of resistance and unity. It brought together a powerful coalition of artists, performers, advocacy groups, and allies — each marching not only in celebration but also in protest against ongoing discrimination and violence.

Tulio Martínez, president of the organizing civil association Sinaloa Diverso AC, coordinated the event in partnership with the Mazatlán Municipal Government. Their combined efforts ensured that the march remained both festive and secure, with support from the Municipal Coordination for the Attention of the LGBTTTIQA+ Population, the Secretariat of Public Safety and Transit, and Civil Protection.

Security personnel were visibly present throughout the march, working in coordination with city officials to maintain order and provide assistance when needed. Emergency services were on standby, though no major incidents were reported, according to Civil Protection officials.

The atmosphere on the Malecón was electric. Floats adorned with messages of love and liberation rolled by as spectators danced, waved pride flags, and cheered for equality. Performers on stilts, drag artists, and community leaders all added to the visual and emotional impact of the event.

The celebration also doubled as a moment of visibility for issues that often go unnoticed. Throughout the parade, participants highlighted ongoing challenges — from anti-LGBTQ+ violence to legal inequality — while celebrating hard-won progress. Many carried signs demanding justice, equal rights, and inclusive public policies.

“This march is about being seen, being heard, and being celebrated,” said Martínez. “It’s about telling the world that Mazatlán stands with its LGBTTTIQA+ citizens — not just during Pride, but every day.”

Local businesses, especially those in the hospitality and tourism sectors, embraced the weekend’s festivities. Hotels were at capacity, and beachside bars and restaurants saw a surge in visitors, underscoring the economic boost that inclusive events like Pride can bring to cities.

More than a parade, Maz Pride has become a symbol of Mazatlán’s evolving identity. It positions the city as not only a tourist hotspot but also a safe and affirming place for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors alike.

The presence of government agencies and public support is a sign of the city’s growing commitment to protecting and promoting LGBTQ+ rights. For many, the success of this year’s march reflects years of advocacy, persistence, and resilience from local activists and community members.

As the sun set over the Pacific and the parade gave way to after-parties and community events across the city, the message was clear: Pride in Mazatlán is not just a one-day celebration — it’s a way of life.

And with each passing year, that pride only grows louder.

More than 50,000 people filled Mazatlán’s Malecón for Maz Pride 2025, one of northwest Mexico’s largest pride . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
Scroll to Top