Mazatlán security operation nets arsenal, vehicles and drugs

The Mexican Navy’s operation in Mazatlán resulted in the seizure of six long guns, 67 magazines, over 4,000 rounds, six improvised explosives, seven stolen vehicles, and more than three kilos of marijuana as part of a major Mazatlán security operation.

On June 13, 2025, elements of the Mexican Navy’s Fourth Naval Region launched a targeted security operation in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, aimed at dismantling organized crime networks in the port city. During coordinated patrols and inspections across strategic zones, naval personnel intercepted and secured a significant cache of weaponry, vehicles, and narcotics. The operation reflects an ongoing effort by federal forces to curb the flow of arms and drugs through one of Mexico’s busiest coastal hubs.

Investigators recovered an arsenal that included six long guns, 67 magazines of various calibers, and 4,370 rounds of ammunition. Also seized were six improvised explosive devices and 39 pieces of tactical equipment, indicating the sophistication of the criminal elements targeted. Federal officials noted that the variety and volume of munitions point to recent trafficking activity and underscore the need for continued intelligence-led operations in the region.

In addition to weaponry, the Navy secured seven vehicles—comprising sedans and pickup trucks—all of which bore active theft reports. Agents also confiscated 25 doses and approximately three kilograms of marijuana, further disrupting drug distribution channels in Mazatlán. All seized items have been transferred to the appropriate authorities for forensic analysis and to support ongoing criminal investigations.

This latest intervention forms part of a broader federal strategy to strengthen public safety in Sinaloa by depriving organized crime groups of critical resources. While no arrests were immediately announced, the volume of contraband removed is expected to yield valuable leads for prosecutors and law enforcement partners. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining pressure on illicit operations and protecting local communities from escalating violence.