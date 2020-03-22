Medical infrastructure in Jalisco prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic

The Government of Jalisco announces an investment in the contingency fund of $233 million pesos to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this resource, the purchase and installation of highly specialized technical equipment were carried out to attend to patients requiring hospitalization and isolation due to coronavirus, and safety suits for health personnel.

In the General Hospital of the West (HCG) two special areas were enabled with 75 ventilators and 75 monitors for hospitalized patients and for those who need to be in isolation, in addition, there is a preparation, assured managers of the HGO known as Zoquipan who are prepared to attend three scenarios: one, with three to four intensive beds; scenario two, with 50 beds, and for scenario three, with two approaches for 100 and 300 hospitalized patients.

In the acquisition of ventilators, there was an investment of $90 million pesos with a forecast of $19 million additional pesos in case more ventilators are required.

Regarding the protection equipment for health personnel, Alfaro Ramírez, indicated that $6.3 million pesos were invested in medical suits for isolation, mask, eye protection, footwear (boots), sanitizing towels for boots to avoid direct contact between the doctor and the patient with COVID-19.

Regarding cleaning material, the investment was $30 million pesos. Guadalajara Civil Hospital enabled the Geriatrics Unit in intensive respiratory care therapy to receive patients with SARS-Cov-2 infection due to having modern infrastructure and technology.

Likewise, the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital was enabled to attend the COVID-19 contingency.

As of Sunday morning, the latest report from the Jalisco Health Secretary was of 36 confirmed cases in the state, and 55 more cases in the process of testing to confirm or rule out, and 76 have been ruled out.

Nationally, there were 251 confirmed with two deaths, and 697 suspects.