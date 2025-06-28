Medical tourism in Baja California generates 2 billion dollars a year

Medical tourism in Baja California generates $2 billion annually, with Tijuana leading the sector due to low costs, fast service, and high-quality care.

Baja California continues to stand out as one of Mexico’s top economic engines, thanks in large part to its booming medical tourism sector, which is now estimated to generate up to $2 billion USD in revenue annually.

This impressive figure places medical tourism among the top three sources of income for the northern border state, according to Dr. Ricardo Vega Montiel, a surgeon and president of Cotuco Tijuana, the city’s tourism and convention committee. He emphasized that Tijuana has positioned itself as a global leader in health and wellness services, attracting patients from across the United States and beyond.

“Our patients come from all over the United States, Canada, and many other countries, but the majority of them come from near the border or from the four states closest to Baja California,” Vega said.

The largest number of patients come from U.S. border states, particularly California, Arizona, and Nevada. The proximity to California, one of the largest economies in the world, plays a critical role. “Being on the border with California is the most economically important international condition worldwide,” Vega noted, referring to the sheer volume of cross-border traffic and demand for healthcare alternatives.

Tijuana, long known for its vibrant tourism and manufacturing sectors, has made a name for itself in recent years as a hub for high-quality, affordable medical care. Patients are drawn by several key advantages: significantly lower costs compared to U.S. healthcare, short wait times, and access to experienced doctors across a wide range of specialties. These include dentistry, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, bariatric surgery, oncology, and more.

“The main attraction for many patients is the wait time,” Vega explained. “In the United States, it can take months or even years to access a scheduled surgery, while in Tijuana the procedure can be done quickly.”

That convenience allows families to plan entire medical trips over a single weekend. “A family can come from Las Vegas or San Francisco and be seen by gynecologists, urologists, pediatricians, and more in one weekend,” he said.

This growing trend is not just transforming Baja California’s medical landscape—it’s also reshaping the region’s economy. Medical tourism brings more than just hospital bills; it supports hotels, restaurants, pharmacies, and transportation services, creating a multiplier effect in local commerce.

According to the National Bank of Foreign Trade, approximately 1.2 million international visitors come to Mexico each year seeking medical care. Nationwide, medical tourism contributes over $3 billion USD to the economy annually.

In Baja California specifically, the influx of medical tourists is spurring private investment in infrastructure, especially in cities like Tijuana and Mexicali. New clinics and specialized hospitals are being developed with state-of-the-art technology, often staffed by bilingual medical professionals trained in both Mexico and the U.S.

“The city has become recognized not just for its medical tourism, but also for the quality of its infrastructure and the professionalism of its doctors,” Vega noted.

He also emphasized that the growth of this sector is not solely a business venture but also a professional and social responsibility. He called for continued collaboration between government officials, business owners, and healthcare providers to ensure sustainable development and patient safety.

Medical tourism has become a source of pride—and profit—for Baja California. As rising healthcare costs and long wait times in the U.S. push more patients to explore alternatives, Mexico’s northern border cities are well-positioned to meet the demand with quality, affordability, and efficiency.

For Baja California, medical tourism isn’t just a trend—it’s a vital industry that strengthens cross-border ties, supports thousands of jobs, and keeps billions of dollars flowing into the regional economy each year.