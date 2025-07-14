Jalisco Firefighters Sent to Canada to Help Battle Wildfires in Manitoba

A second group of 103 Mexican firefighters has been deployed from Jalisco to Manitoba, Canada, as part of an international agreement to support wildfire control efforts.

A new team of 103 highly trained Mexican firefighters departed from Jalisco this Sunday bound for Manitoba, Canada, where they will support local efforts in battling widespread wildfires over the next 30 days. This deployment marks the second group sent from Mexico to assist in Canada’s wildfire emergency under a binational cooperation agreement.

The brigade—comprising 99 men and 4 women—is organized by . . .

