Mexican peso advanced against the U.S. dollar after stronger-than-expected job growth in U.S.

/ By

Mexico News

Peso strengthens on nonfarm payrolls as U.S. job gains drive a 0.56% rise, closing at 18.6629 per dollar, even as Mexico’s fixed investment falls for an eighth month.

The Mexican peso advanced against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after data showed stronger-than-expected job growth in the United States. Traders reacted to a nonfarm payrolls report that pointed to continued strength in the world’s largest economy, driving the peso up 0.56 percent by day’s end.

According to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the peso closed trading at 18.6629 per dollar, a gain of 0.1052 pesos from Wednesday’s close of 18.7681 per dollar. During the session, the dollar traded between a high of 18.8410 and a low of 18.6369, marking the peso’s best level in over ten months.

The Intercontinental Exchange’s Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major currencies, rose 0.35 percent to 97.12 points. Despite the dollar’s modest rebound, the peso’s outperformance reflected growing confidence in the U.S. labor market.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped by 147,000 jobs in June, surpassing economists’ forecasts. The unemployment rate also fell unexpectedly, underlining a resilient labor market as the Federal Reserve heads into its July policy meeting. Consensus among analysts suggests the Fed will hold rates steady given the absence of immediate inflationary pressures.

Eduardo Ramos, an analyst at VT Markets, noted, “The data comes just before the Federal Reserve’s July meeting, and everything indicates they will maintain rates. The reaction was in that direction, reflecting the lack of clear signs of the need for immediate stimulus.” Mauricio Guzmán, chief strategist at SURA Investments, added, “The employment data released this morning reinforces our constructive view of the U.S. economy, as we continue to anticipate a non-recession scenario over the next 12 months.”

Part of the peso’s rally also stemmed from U.S. political developments. In a surprise move, the U.S. Congress approved a tax and spending bill strongly associated with former President Donald Trump. The measure drew heavy criticism over its potential impact on the deficit, but markets interpreted it as a sign of bipartisan willingness to support the U.S. economy.

Before the U.S. payrolls data arrived, the peso faced pressure following a report from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). It showed gross fixed investment in Mexico fell 12.5 percent year-over-year in April, marking the eighth straight month of annual declines. Slowing business spending has raised concerns about the pace of domestic growth, leaving the peso vulnerable to global risk sentiment.

Despite those headwinds, Thursday’s session highlighted the peso’s sensitivity to U.S. economic signals. At its low of 18.6369 per dollar, the peso reached levels not seen since September of last year, underlining the currency’s capacity for rapid gains when international factors align in its favor.

Looking ahead, market participants will monitor the Federal Reserve’s policy statement and any signals on rate adjustments. Back home, Mexico’s economic calendar remains light, but investors will keep a close eye on upcoming INEGI releases for clues on domestic demand and investment trends.

Peso strengthens on nonfarm payrolls as U.S. job gains drive a 0.56% rise, closing at 18.6629 per dollar, even . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • puerto-vallarta-rainfall-hurricane-flossie-july-2025Puerto Vallarta braces for torrential rains as Hurricane Flossie gains strength Puerto Vallarta faces a high risk of flooding as Hurricane Flossie intensifies in the Pacific. Torrential rains and overwhelmed drainage systems pose major challenges for the city. Puerto Vallarta, a city wedged between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to dramatic weather shifts—but this summer, the skies are testing the…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • hurricane-flossie-strengthens-july-1-2025Hurricane Flossie will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco Hurricane Flossie intensifies off Mexico's Pacific coast with winds near 90 mph. Heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm conditions expected in parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Hurricane Flossie continued to intensify early Tuesday morning as it moved west-northwestward off the coast of southwestern Mexico, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across multiple states.…
  • Where do foreigners come from and where do they live in MexicoMexico City Protest on July 5 Challenges Gentrification and Airbnb’s Impact on Housing Residents of Roma and Condesa will gather at Parque México on July 5 to protest gentrification, rising rents, and Airbnb’s effect on local housing. This Saturday, July 5, Mexico City will witness its first organized citizen protest against gentrification—a peaceful but urgent gathering taking place at 3:30 p.m. at the Lindbergh Forum in Parque México,…
  • cabo-corrientes-warning-canceled-hurricane-flossieCabo Corrientes Spared as Hurricane Flossie Warning Lifted, But Pacific Coast Still at Risk Cabo Corrientes no longer under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Flossie nears Mexico's Pacific coast, with dangerous winds and heavy rains threatening Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. The tropical storm watch for Cabo Corrientes was officially canceled Tuesday, offering a measure of relief for the scenic coastal town as Hurricane Flossie continues to churn off Mexico’s…
  • no-damage-jalisco-hurricane-flossieNo Damage Reported in Jalisco as Hurricane Flossie Moves Away While Mexico's Weather Service predicted heavy rains, Hurricane Flossie causes no damage along Jalisco’s coast. The Category 3 storm brings light rain and moderate waves as it moves away from the region. The coasts of Jalisco remain calm and largely unaffected following the passage of Hurricane Flossie, a powerful Category 3 storm that is now…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • oregon-murder-fugitive-extradited-puerto-vallartaFugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S. Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta. A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found…
  • tropical-wave-7-floods-bacalar-chetumal-emergency-responseTropical Wave Floods Bacalar and Chetumal as Navy and Army Activate Emergency Plans Torrential rains from Tropical Wave 7 flood Bacalar and Chetumal, prompting emergency response from the Navy and Army. Several towns remain isolated in southern Quintana Roo. Torrential rains caused by Tropical Wave Number 7 have flooded multiple communities in southern Quintana Roo, prompting a joint emergency response from Mexico’s Navy and Army. Authorities activated their…
Scroll to Top