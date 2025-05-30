Mexican Peso Closes Lower Against Dollar for Today, But Ended the Month With Gains

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso fell 0.44% against the U.S. dollar on Friday, closing at 19.3957 pesos per dollar, driven by renewed global trade concerns and uncertainty ahead of Mexico’s first-ever judicial elections. The currency’s weekly slide contrasted with a robust monthly gain.

During the session, the peso traded within a band stretching from 19.2579 to 19.3355 per dollar. Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) – which measures the greenback’s strength versus six major currencies – held steady at 99.34 points. Market participants noted the dollar’s . . .