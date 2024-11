Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, demonstrating resilience amid erratic trading influenced by global geopolitical tensions and domestic economic data anticipation. The local currency advanced 0.44% to close at 20.1136 pesos per dollar, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). This represents an 8.92-cent gain from the previous reference price of 20.2028 pesos per dollar.