Mexican peso depreciation: peso falls ahead of Fed minutes release

Mexican peso depreciation accelerated Wednesday, with the currency down 0.60% to 19.3840 per dollar ahead of Fed meeting minutes and Bank of Mexico’s quarterly report.

The Mexican peso slid 0.60 percent against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning as traders positioned ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. By mid-morning local time, the spot rate stood at 19.3840 pesos per dollar, compared with yesterday’s official close of 19.2683 pesos, marking an 11.57-cent drop in the . . .