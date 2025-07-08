Mexican peso gains against dollar after Trump revives tariff threats

Mexican peso gains against dollar as markets absorb Trump’s renewed tariff threats and await Banxico minutes and July inflation data Mexican peso gains against dollar ahead of key economic releases.

The Mexican peso closed with gains against the US dollar on Tuesday after reversing early losses linked to fresh tariff threats from President Donald Trump. According to Bank of Mexico data, the peso ended the day at 18.5943 per dollar, marking a 0.26 percent gain of 4.92 cents from Monday’s close of 18.6435.

Traders saw the dollar trade between a session high of 18.7403 and a low of 18.5844. The Intercontinental Exchange’s Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, dipped 0.07 percent to 97.49.

Trump’s tariff letters shake markets

On Monday, President Trump sent letters to leaders of 14 countries — including major Asian partners such as Japan and South Korea — warning that new US tariffs could take effect on August 1. He cited “reciprocal tariffs” on US goods but agreed to extend the current truce, which was set to expire tomorrow, by two weeks.

“Given the end of the suspension of reciprocal tariffs and the fact that the affected nations are on the Liberation Day list, the Mexican peso remains resilient ahead of potential trade agreements with the United States in the coming weeks,” analysts at Monex said, pointing to Mexico’s trade ties and expectations for smoother talks.

Eyes on Banxico minutes

Back home, investors turned their attention to the Bank of Mexico’s upcoming minutes from its most recent policy meeting. At that meeting, Banxico’s governing board cut its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point for the fourth straight time — a move aimed at supporting growth and curbing volatility in local markets.

Traders expect the minutes to offer clues about Banxico’s outlook on inflation and growth. Both factors could influence whether the central bank pauses or continues its rate-cut cycle this quarter.

July inflation in focus

Market participants are also gearing up for July inflation figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). Inflation accelerated for the fourth consecutive month in May, pushing above Banxico’s 2 to 4 percent target range. Analysts will watch whether price pressures ease or intensify, as the data may shape Banxico’s next moves and affect the peso’s direction.

Local economists forecast a slight uptick in consumer prices, driven by energy costs and supply bottlenecks. A surprise jump could prompt traders to bet on slower or smaller rate cuts, while a cooler reading might support more accommodative policy.

Outlook for the peso

Despite external shocks from US trade policy, the peso has shown resilience this year, buoyed by solid foreign investment flows and healthy economic fundamentals. Still, analysts warn that a prolonged tariff dispute or a sharp rise in global dollar demand could weigh on the currency.

For now, Mexico’s exchange rate remains under close watch as investors balance geopolitical risks with domestic policy signals. The peso’s performance in the coming days will largely hinge on the tone of Banxico’s minutes and July’s inflation reading.