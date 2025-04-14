Mexican Peso Gains Strength Nearing 20 per Dollar

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning, buoyed by a surge in demand for riskier assets after the White House announced exemptions on smartphones and computers from new tariffs. The local currency traded near the 20-peso mark, reflecting improved investor sentiment in the wake of these developments.

By mid-morning, the spot exchange rate stood at 20.0517 pesos to the dollar. This marks a significant gain compared to the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) official closing price of 20.2935 pesos on Friday—equivalent to an increase . . .