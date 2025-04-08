Mexican Peso Has Depreciated Almost 4% Against the Dollar in the Last Two Days

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso declined against the US dollar on Monday, extending its losses for a second consecutive day. Heightened concerns over US President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs—coupled with the fear that these measures could spark stagflation—drove traders to adopt a more risk-averse stance.

According to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the peso closed at 20.6889 pesos per dollar, representing a depreciation of 1.09% or 22.39 cents. It was the currency’s worst performance since March 4, when it ended the session at 20.7431 pesos . . .