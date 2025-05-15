Expat's Corner

Mexican Peso Holds Steady at Seven Month High Against Weakening Dollar

May 14, 2025

The Mexican peso closed virtually unchanged at 19.3892 per dollar on May 14, 2025, maintaining gains ahead of a widely anticipated 50-basis-point cut by the Bank of Mexico.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso ended Wednesday’s session almost flat against the U.S. dollar, closing at 19.3892 per dollar after touching seven-month highs in the previous session, data from Banxico showed. The local currency eked out a marginal gain of just 0.02% from Tuesday’s close of 19.3926, remaining range-bound as market participants await . . .