Mexican Peso Holds Steady at Seven Month High Against Weakening Dollar

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso ended Wednesday’s session almost flat against the U.S. dollar, closing at 19.3892 per dollar after touching seven-month highs in the previous session, data from Banxico showed. The local currency eked out a marginal gain of just 0.02% from Tuesday’s close of 19.3926, remaining range-bound as market participants await . . .