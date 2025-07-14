Mexican Peso Outperforms Despite Tariff Threats as Investors Back Sheinbaum’s Stability

The Mexican peso is outperforming peers in 2025, driven by high interest rates, investor confidence in President Sheinbaum, and stable U.S. trade ties despite Trump’s latest 30% tariff threat.

The Mexican peso has defied expectations and maintained a strong position in global markets—even as Donald Trump’s return to aggressive trade posturing spooks investors worldwide. With a gain of over 11 percent so far in 2025, the peso has outpaced all other major Latin American currencies and remains one of the best performers in the broader emerging-market category.

