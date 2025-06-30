Mexican peso posts strongest quarter since 2020 as US dollar hits 50-year low

/ By

Mexico News

The Mexican peso extended its rally to six consecutive days, closing its best quarter since 2020, while the US dollar suffered its weakest start to a year since 1973.

The Mexican peso continued its upward momentum this week, strengthening for the sixth consecutive trading session and capping off its best quarterly performance since 2020. The rally comes as investors closely monitor trade negotiations between the United States and its key partners.

At the close of Monday’s session, the peso settled at 18.7654 per dollar, gaining 8.75 centavos or 0.46% compared to Friday’s close of 18.8529, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). The local currency traded in a tight range throughout the day, fluctuating between a high of 18.8994 and a low of 18.8002.

The continued appreciation brings the peso’s monthly gain to 63.03 centavos, or 3.25%, and a quarterly rise of 1.69 pesos, equivalent to an 8.28% improvement—marking its most robust three-month performance since the early pandemic rebound in 2020.

Dollar tumbles to 50-year low

While the peso celebrates significant gains, the US dollar finds itself at the other end of the spectrum. The greenback is off to its worst start to a calendar year in more than five decades. Over the past six months, the dollar has weakened by over 10% against a basket of major trading partner currencies. Not since 1973, the year the United States decoupled the dollar from gold, has the currency seen such a steep early-year drop.

The Intercontinental Exchange Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback’s value against six major currencies, fell by 0.64% to 96.78, reflecting broader weakness amid global shifts in trade policy and monetary outlooks.

Trade optimism lifts Latin American currencies

The peso’s recent strength is buoyed by market optimism surrounding upcoming trade deals with the United States’ largest economic partners. Traders are pricing in the likelihood of new agreements ahead of a deadline set by President Donald Trump. In a notable development, Canada scrapped its proposed digital services tax, signaling a more cooperative stance.

This improved trade outlook, combined with rising expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, has triggered a wave of support for the peso. From its recent high of 19.1683 per dollar on June 20, the currency has regained 2.10%, or 40.29 centavos, in just over a week.

Additionally, the end of a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran has helped reduce geopolitical tension, further supporting emerging market currencies.

Analysts eye further peso gains

Financial analysts say the peso could gain even more ground in the coming weeks. According to Jacobo Rodríguez of Roga Capital, the peso’s recent breach of the 18.80 mark—considered a key resistance level—could pave the way for deeper gains.

“With today’s move, the price is breaking through 18.80, a very important level that it has held in recent weeks. This would give it greater strength to reach new lows for the year,” Rodríguez said.

Juan Carlos Cruz, a financial consultant, added that the peso has broken short-term support levels and is now targeting 18.50, based on a 15-month Fibonacci retracement model.

Peso gains strong, but not alone

While the Mexican peso’s performance stands out, it is not the only emerging currency benefiting from the current environment. “Most currencies in the emerging bloc are looking to end this month with broad-based gains,” noted Cruz Tapia.

Leading the pack for June is the Brazilian real, which posted a gain of more than 5%, edging out the peso for the top spot. However, the peso remains a strong performer, securing second place among emerging market currencies.

Since the start of the year, the peso has gained 2.11 pesos, or approximately 10.14%, from its January opening rate of 20.8829 per dollar.

Outlook remains positive

Despite starting the year under pressure due to President Trump’s aggressive trade policies, investor sentiment toward the peso has steadily improved. With momentum on its side, the Mexican currency may continue to attract interest as traders seek alternatives to the faltering US dollar.

As global trade dynamics evolve and central banks around the world consider looser monetary policy, the peso’s resilience—and its ability to take advantage of favorable external conditions—could help it stay near the top of the emerging market currency leaderboard.

The Mexican peso extended its rally to six consecutive days, closing its best quarter since 2020, while the US dollar suffered its . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-mexico-coast-rain-surf-alertCabo Corrientes under tropical storm watch as Flossie expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Dangerous Surf to Southwestern Mexico Tropical Storm Flossie is forecast to strengthen and may impact Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes with heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous surf early this week. Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to deliver heavy rains, gusty winds, and dangerous surf conditions to Mexico’s southwestern coast in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue…
  • timeshare puerto vallartaUS Uncertainty Slows Growth in Mexico’s Vacation Property Market in 2025 Tourism developers in Mexico lower 2025 sales projections due to U.S. policy uncertainty under Trump, with American buyers making up 70% of the market. Mexico’s vacation property market is feeling the effects of political turbulence north of the border, with tourism developers projecting slower sales growth in 2025. According to the Mexican Association of Tourism…
  • cancun-beach-cleanup-sargassumMassive Beach Cleanup to Combat Sargassum in Cancun After a week of the Cancun’s tourism department denying sargassum existed and insisting media photos were fakes, over 600 public servants and volunteers joined the first simultaneous beach cleanup. In a bold step toward environmental preservation and tourism sustainability, Cancun's Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta led the city’s first simultaneous beach cleanup effort this week.…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-strengthens-mexico-june-2025Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Could Become Hurricane by Tuesday Tropical Storm Flossie gains strength off southwestern Mexico, with hurricane status possible by Tuesday. Storm warnings issued from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength off Mexico’s Pacific coastline, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across several southwestern states. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Flossie is expected…
  • oregon-murder-fugitive-extradited-puerto-vallartaFugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S. Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta. A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco lawmakers propose limiting short-term platform rentals to 180 nights per year to fight gentrification and real estate speculation Jalisco lawmakers propose limiting short-term platform rentals to 180 nights per year and taxing vacant homes, aiming to curb gentrification and ease the housing crisis across the state. In a push to address the growing housing crisis and slow the pace of gentrification, Jalisco lawmaker Mariana Casillas Guerrero of the Futuro Party has proposed a…
Scroll to Top